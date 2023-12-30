Klimator has signed an agreement with another Tier 1 company within the automotive industry. The project includes Klimator's technology AHEAD and will take place in the US for 5 months starting in January 2024. The initial order value is EUR 50,000 .

This is the second major deal in a short time that Klimator has made with the AHEAD technology within the automotive industry. The company envisions great potential in combining its capabilities in combination with Klimator's unique expertise and software. They see a great advantage in the cooperation with Klimator as the AHEAD solution, compared to others on the market, has the unique capability of providing proactive and precise information about what is happening on the road, which is the reason of why this company in grip has chosen to work with Klimator.