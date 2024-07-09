EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klöckner & Co SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.kloeckner.com/investoren/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications/
09.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klöckner & Co SE
|Am Silberpalais 1
|47057 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kloeckner.com
