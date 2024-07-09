EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klöckner & Co SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024

Address: https://www.kloeckner.com/investoren/publikationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024

Address: https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications/



