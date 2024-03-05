EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Changes to the Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co SE



05.03.2024 / 14:52 CET/CEST

Ute Wolf will resign from the Supervisory Board at the end of the next Annual General Meeting

The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to elect Dagmar Steinert, who is also designated to become a member of the Audit Committee

Uwe Röhrhoff will be the Chairman of the Audit Committee

Duisburg, Germany, March 5, 2024 – Ms. Ute Wolf, member of the Supervisory Board and Chairwoman of the Audit Committee of Klöckner & Co SE, has notified the company that she intends to resign from her position at her own volition at the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024. In light of the upcoming replacement, the Supervisory Board will propose to the shareholders of Klöckner & Co SE in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting that Ms. Dagmar Steinert be elected to the company’s Supervisory Board. Dagmar Steinert has extensive experience in the financial sector and is the current CFO of Rheinmetall AG.

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Dieter H. Vogel, Head of the Supervisory Board of Klöckner & Co SE: “For the last seven years, Ute Wolf has supported the Supervisory Board and the company with her great expertise and extensive knowledge. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board, we would like to express our sincere gratitude for her dedication. We wish Ms. Wolf all the best in her future endeavors, both personal and professional. At the same time, we are excited to propose Dagmar Steinert to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting as an independent and highly competent candidate for election to the Supervisory Board.”

Before joining Rheinmetall AG, Dagmar Steinert worked for Fuchs Petrolub SE, where she started out as the Head of Investor Relations. In 2016, she became the CFO, overseeing the areas of Finance, Controlling, Tax, Legal and Compliance, Internal Audit, Investor Relations, and Digitalization.

If Dagmar Steinert is elected by the Annual General Meeting, she will become a member of the Audit Committee of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Uwe Röhrhoff, an experienced member of the Supervisory Board and the Audit Committee, has agreed to take over the chairmanship of the Audit Committee from Ms. Wolf.

About Klöckner & Co:

Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of currently 160 sites in 13 countries, Klöckner & Co supplies more than 90,000 customers. Currently, the Group has around 7,800 employees. Klöckner & Co generated sales of some €9.4 billion in fiscal year 2022. With the expansion of its portfolio of CO 2 -reduced materials, services and logistics options under the Nexigen® umbrella brand, the company is underscoring its role as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. At the same time, Klöckner & Co leads the way in the steel industry’s digital transformation and has set itself the target of digitalizing and largely automating its supply and service chain. In this way, the Company aims to develop into the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas.

The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse.

ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576.

