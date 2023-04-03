DD: Klöckner & Co SE: Dr. Oliver Falk, Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested in ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2023 / 19:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Oliver Last name(s): Falk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Klöckner & Co SE

b) LEI

529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KC01000

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a four-year lock up period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.953127 EUR 272506.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.953127 EUR 272506.66 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

