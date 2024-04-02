Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.04.2024 / 17:55 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: George John
Last name(s): Ganem III

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Klöckner & Co SE

b) LEI
529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KC01000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2023 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a four-year lock up period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.985003 EUR 188609.05 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.985003 EUR 188609.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/04/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.kloeckner.com

 
90697  02.04.2024 CET/CEST

