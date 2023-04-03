DD: Klöckner & Co SE: George John Ganem III, Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested ...

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
03.04.2023 / 19:47 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|George John
|Last name(s):
|Ganem III
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000KC01000
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a four-year lock up period.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.953127 EUR
|272506.66 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|9.953127 EUR
|272506.66 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klöckner & Co SE
|
|Am Silberpalais 1
|
|47057 Duisburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kloeckner.com
|
