DD: Klöckner & Co SE: George John Ganem III, Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested ...

  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Klöckner & Co SE
  News
  Summary
    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:20:24 2023-04-03 pm EDT
9.873 EUR   -0.32%
01:53p Klöckner & Co SE: Bernhard Weiß, Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested in ...
EQ
01:49p Klöckner & Co SE: George John Ganem III, Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested ...
EQ
01:45p Klöckner & Co SE: Dr. Oliver Falk, Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested in ...
EQ
Klöckner & Co SE: George John Ganem III, Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested ...

04/03/2023 | 01:49pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 19:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: George John
Last name(s): Ganem III

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Klöckner & Co SE

b) LEI
529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KC01000

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase - The share purchase is mandatory due to the service contract: 30% of the annual gross bonus for the fiscal year 2022 shall be invested in shares of Klöckner & Co SE with a four-year lock up period.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.953127 EUR 272506.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.953127 EUR 272506.66 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.kloeckner.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82277  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 8 615 M 8 615 M
Net income 2023 76,0 M 82,6 M 82,6 M
Net Debt 2023 458 M 497 M 497 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,0x
Yield 2023 2,32%
Capitalization 988 M 1 075 M 1 073 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,18x
EV / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 7 304
Free-Float 71,2%
Technical analysis trends KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,91 €
Average target price 9,93 €
Spread / Average Target 0,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Kerkhoff Chairman-Management Board
Oliver Falk Chief Financial Officer
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Oberhuber Head-Compliance Office
Jeffrey Friedman Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÖCKNER & CO SE7.26%1 073
RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO.26.82%15 142
RUSSEL METALS INC.19.28%1 583
RYERSON HOLDING CORPORATION20.22%1 291
VULCAN STEEL LIMITED-6.12%676
TCC STEEL CORP.152.94%455
