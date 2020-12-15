Log in
KLÖCKNER & CO SE

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-Adhoc : Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in fiscal year 2020 considerably above expectations

12/15/2020 | 07:19am EST
 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Annual Results 
Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income in fiscal year 2020 considerably above 
expectations 
 
15-Dec-2020 / 13:18 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation 
(EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
In the course of the fourth quarter, the recovery in steel demand continued 
more strongly than previously expected. At the same time, the improved price 
level has already had a positive impact on the operating income (EBITDA) 
before material special effects of Klöckner & Co SE. Klöckner & Co was able 
to benefit disproportionately from these positive market developments due to 
the advanced transformation project Surtsey. Therefore, Klöckner & Co SE 
expects now an EBITDA before material special effects of &euro105-115 
million for the full year 2020, contrary to previous expectations of 
&euro75-95 million, and still a significantly positive cash flow from 
operating activities. 
 
In addition, the market recovery is expected to continue at the beginning of 
the new year and, in conjunction with the now rapidly increasing 
digitalization and restructuring effects from the project Surtsey, will lead 
to a considerably improved operating income before special material effects 
in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter of the previous 
year. 
 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
 
For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects 
reference is made to our homepage (accessible via 
https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2019, 
page 273 (accessible via 
https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html). 
 
15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory 
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language:    English 
Company:     Klöckner & Co SE 
             Am Silberpalais 1 
             47057 Duisburg 
             Germany 
Phone:       +49 (0)203 / 307-0 
Fax:         +49 (0)203 / 307-5000 
E-mail:      info@kloeckner.com 
Internet:    www.kloeckner.com 
ISIN:        DE000KC01000 
WKN:         KC0100 
Indices:     SDAX 
Listed:      Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated 
             Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, 
             Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1155309 
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service 
 
1155309 15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2020 07:18 ET (12:18 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KLÖCKNER & CO SE 0.31% 8.235 Delayed Quote.26.91%
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 0.80% 14112.01 Delayed Quote.11.12%
Financials
Sales 2020 5 243 M 6 373 M 6 373 M
Net income 2020 -146 M -177 M -177 M
Net Debt 2020 332 M 403 M 403 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,47x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 795 M 965 M 966 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 7 732
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Duration : Period :
Klöckner & Co SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,52 €
Last Close Price 7,97 €
Spread / Highest target 9,79%
Spread / Average Target -5,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gisbert Rühl Chairman-Management Board & Co-COO
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
John Ganem Co-Chief Operating Officer
Oliver Falk Chief Financial Officer
Tobias Kollmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÖCKNER & CO SE26.91%965
VALE S.A.56.75%83 891
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED107.30%51 388
ARCELORMITTAL11.16%22 317
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.3.83%20 266
POSCO16.91%19 835
