Kloeckner & Co SE is a Germany-based steel and metal distributor and steel service center. It processes, among others, flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strip as well as thick sheet, long steel products, including merchant bars, sectional steel and beams, tubes und hollow sections, such as structural hollow sections, precision tubes and seamless heavy-wall pipes, stainless steel and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles and tubes, as well as aluminum profiles, sheet, strip and plates. The Company's service portfolio comprises coil processing, forming and manufacturing of pressed parts, computer numerical control (CNC) turning and milling, two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) tube laser cutting, laser and water jet cutting, processing of steel and high-grade structural steel thermal cutting, surface treatment, including shot blasting and primer painting, as well as sawing, drilling and rounding off. The Company is active in Europe and the Americas.