KLÖCKNER & CO : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
December 15, 2023 at 10:52 am EST
Share
DZ Bank's analyst Dirk Schlamp upgrades his rating from Neutral to Buy.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|6.508 EUR
|+1.53%
|+1.82%
|-30.21%
|04:52pm
|KLÖCKNER & CO : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
|ZD
|Dec. 01
|Buying interest ebbs at KloCo after Metzler recommendation
|DP
|KLÖCKNER & CO : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
|ZD
|Buying interest ebbs at KloCo after Metzler recommendation
|DP
|Steel wage negotiations begin - IG Metall wants 32-hour week
|DP
|Klöckner & Co to Buy US-based Industrial Manufacturing Services
|MT
|Takeover: steel trader Klockner & Co expands in the USA
|DP
|KLÖCKNER & CO : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|Transcript : Klöckner & Co SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023
|CI
|Steel trader Klockner cuts annual target and cuts jobs
|DP
|Klöckner & Co SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Steel trader Klockner cuts annual target and cuts jobs - share plummets
|DP
|Klöckner to Supply Carbon Dioxide-reduced Steel to Acciaitubi
|MT
|EU Clears Swoctem's Acquisition of Klöckner
|MT
|Metals trader Kloeckner bets on nearshoring boost for Mexico expansion
|RE
|Klöckner & Co SE Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|KLÖCKNER & CO : DZ Bank gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|Transcript : Klöckner & Co SE, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023
|CI
|KLÖCKNER & CO : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
|ZD
|Low steel prices continue to cause problems for Klockner
|DP
|Klöckner & Co Closes Purchase of National Material of Mexico
|MT
|Klckner & Co SE and Salzgitter AG Partners for the Transformation to a Green Steel Industry
|CI
|Global markets live: Target, Lyft, Pfizer, PayPal, Walt Disney...
|Major shareholder Loh secures more than 40 percent of steel trader Klockner
|DP
|Transcript : KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
|CI
|KLÖCKNER & CO : Gets a Neutral rating from Warburg Research
|ZD
|Falling prices weigh on steel trader Klöckner
|DP
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-30.21%
|703 M $
|0.00%
|5 520 M $
|+2.69%
|2 795 M $
|+11.50%
|1 464 M $
|-36.71%
|846 M $
|-15.76%
|754 M $
|-6.45%
|715 M $
|-2.64%
|665 M $
|+11.60%
|463 M $
|+39.81%
|365 M $