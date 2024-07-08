Kloeckner & Co SE is a Germany-based steel and metal distributor and steel service center. The Company's range includes products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply. It processes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips as well as thick sheets, and long steel products, including merchant bars, sectional steel, beams, tubes, and hollow sections, such as structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes, stainless steel, and high-grade steel, including sheet, profiles, and tubes, as well as aluminum profiles, sheet, strip, and plates. Its service portfolio comprises coil processing, forming, and manufacturing of pressed parts, computer numerical control (CNC) turning and milling, two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) tube laser cutting, laser and water jet cutting, processing of steel and high-grade structural steel thermal cutting, surface treatment, including shot blasting and primer painting.