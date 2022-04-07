DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results

Klöckner & Co SE: Operating income considerably stronger than expected



07-Apr-2022 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The renewed supply shortage has led to a significant increase in steel prices in Klöckner & Co's core markets, Europe and the USA. Against this backdrop, supported by a determined margin-over-volume strategy and disciplined net working capital management, the company achieved a considerably stronger operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects in the first quarter of 2022 than originally expected. According to preliminary figures, EBITDA before material special effects in the first quarter of 2022 amounts to ? 201 million, against the previous expectation of ? 130-180 million.



In addition the company has generated positive material special effects in the first quarter, in particular from the sale of properties in Switzerland and France amounting to ? 53 million.



The figures for the first quarter will be announced on May 4, 2022.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



For the definitions of EBITDA and EBITDA before material special effects reference is made to our homepage (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/glossary.html) and/or the annual report 2021, p. 36 (accessible via https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html).

07-Apr-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

