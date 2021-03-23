Log in
Klöckner & Co SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/23/2021 | 01:21pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Klöckner & Co SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Klöckner & Co SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.03.2021 / 18:20
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Klöckner & Co SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://www.kloeckner.com/de/investoren/publikationen.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2021
Address: https://www.kloeckner.com/en/investors/publications.html

23.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.kloeckner.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177743  23.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177743&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
