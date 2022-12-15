EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Sustainability

Klöckner & Co supplies green steel to Siemens



15.12.2022

Delivery of an initial 40 metric tons of CO 2 -reduced steel to Siemens

-reduced steel to Siemens Official handover of the first batches at Siemens subsidiary Alpha Verteilertechnik in Cham, Germany

As part of a strategic partnership, the two companies are working together to secure further quantities of green steel for Siemens

Duisburg, Germany, December 15, 2022 – Klöckner & Co has handed over an initial tranche of CO 2 -reduced steel (“green steel”) to Siemens. In total, the company has delivered around 40 metric tons of green steel to two Siemens plants in Frankfurt and Cham, Germany, via its subsidiary Becker Stahl-Service. Official handover of the first batches took place yesterday at Siemens subsidiary Alpha Verteilertechnik in Cham. The steel in question is galvanized sheet steel that Siemens Smart Infrastructure will test in the manufacture of switchgear and power distribution systems. The steel products supplied fall within the two most sustainable categories – “PRO” and “PRIME” – in the Nexigen® categorization for green steel developed by Klöckner & Co. This means that CO 2 emissions during production were over 80 percent lower compared with conventional steel production.

Both Klöckner & Co and Siemens have set themselves ambitious sustainability targets. To this end, the two companies intend to expand their cooperation. One of the aims of the partnership is to open up access to larger quantities of green steel for Siemens.

Francois-David Martino, CEO of Becker Stahl-Service: “Under our umbrella brand Nexigen®, we enable our customers to build sustainable value chains. We are very pleased to support our long-standing customer Siemens in developing new products and achieving its sustainability goals by supplying green steel.”

Uli Bauer, Vice President Corporate Category Manager Metals, Siemens AG: “Further decarbonization along our value chain is a key component of our sustainability strategy. Reliable and experienced partners like Klöckner & Co are helping us achieve this. Together, we also aim to drive decarbonization in steel production through innovative products and solutions.”

Partnership benefits both companies in achieving their decarbonization goals

Building sustainable business models is a central part of Klöckner & Co’s strategy. Under Nexigen®, the company offers transparent, CO 2 -reduced solutions in the areas of materials, operations and logistics. In this way, Klöckner & Co ensures complete transparency for its customers regarding their CO 2 footprint – from raw material extraction to production. Combining this with a comprehensive range of logistics and circularity solutions as well as Sustainable Advisory Services (SAS), Klöckner & Co supports its customers in building sustainable supply chains. In addition, the company is committed to reducing emissions at every link in the value chain to net zero by 2050 in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In December 2022, Klöckner & Co won the German Sustainability Award (“Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitspreis”) in the Climate Transformation category for its outstanding commitment to resource-conserving business.

In 2015, Siemens was one of the first global industrial companies worldwide to commit to CO 2 neutrality in its own operations by 2030. As part of the “DEGREE” sustainability framework introduced in 2021, Siemens is strengthening its existing activities for physical decarbonization along the entire value chain. By committing to the SBTi, the company supports the goal of the Paris Climate Agreement and thus makes a positive contribution to limiting climate change to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Siemens is targeting a physical CO 2 reduction in its own operations of 55 percent by 2025 and 90 percent by 2030, compared with 2019. It also aims to have a CO 2 -neutral supply chain by 2050.

About Klöckner & Co:

Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of around 140 locations in 13 countries, Klöckner & Co supplies more than 100,000 customers. Currently, the Group has around 7,300 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €7.4 billion in fiscal year 2021. By expanding its portfolio of CO 2 -reduced materials, services and logistics under the new umbrella brand Nexigen®, the company is underlining its ambition as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. At the same time, as a pioneer of the digital transformation in the steel industry, Klöckner & Co has set the goal of digitalizing and largely automating its supply and service chain. This way, the company aims to become the leading digital one-stop shop platform for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and America.

About Becker Stahl-Service GmbH:

Becker Stahl-Service GmbH, a subsidiary of Klöckner & Co, is one of the largest service centers in Europe in the flat steel sector, supplying customers with wide band, slit strip, rectangular plates, blanks and trapezoid blanks of the highest quality. The company takes an active part in shaping the path to a sustainable steel industry. With a broad product and service portfolio and the use of state-of-the-art digital and automation systems, Becker has secured itself a reputation as a reliable partner in the metals industry. The company employs some 500 people and generated sales of around €700 million in fiscal year 2021.

About Siemens AG:

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare. From more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, and smarter buildings and grids, to cleaner and more comfortable transportation as well as advanced healthcare, the company creates technology with purpose adding real value for customers. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets, helping them to transform the everyday for billions of people. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a globally leading medical technology provider shaping the future of healthcare. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €72.0 billion and net income of €4.4 billion. As of September 30, 2022, the company had around 311,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

