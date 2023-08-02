Q2
Klöckner & Co Group Figures
Interim Group Management Report
Klöckner & Co Share
30
Consolidated statement of income
33
Statement of comprehensive income Group
34
Consolidated statement of financial position
35
Consolidated statement of cash flows
37
Summary of changes in equity
38
Selected explanatory notes to the condensed interim consolidated
financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023..
39
Review report
55
Responsibility statement
56
Klöckner & Co Group Figures
for the six-month period ending June 30, 2023
Shipments and income statement
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Variance
HY1 2023
Shipments
Tto
1,158
1,226
- 68
2,371
Sales
€ million
1,967
2,580
- 613
4,043
Gross profit
€ million
335
508
- 173
692
Gross profit margin
%
17.0
19.7
- 2.7%p
17.1
Earnings before interest, taxes,
€ million
62
223
- 161
110
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
EBITDA before material special effects
€ million
63
222
- 159
131
EBITDA margin
%
3.2
8.6
- 5.4%p
2.7
EBITDA margin before material special
%
3.2
8.6
- 5.4%p
3.2
effects
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
€ million
32
191
- 159
45
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
€ million
24
188
- 164
27
EBT before material special effects
€ million
21
187
- 166
48
Net income
€ million
12
151
- 139
4
Net income attributable to shareholders of
€ million
12
149
- 137
4
Klöckner & Co SE
Earnings per share (basic)
€
0.12
1.50
- 1.38
0.04
Earnings per share (diluted)
€
0.12
1.36
- 1.24
0.05
HY1 2022
Variance
2,484
- 113
5,018
- 975
990
- 298
19.7 - 2.6%p
477
- 367
423
- 292
9.5 - 6.8%p
8.4 - 5.2%p
415
- 370
404
- 377
350
- 302
323
- 319
317 - 313
3.18 - 3.14
2.88
- 2.83
Cash flow statement
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Variance
HY1 2023
Cash flow from operating activities
€ million
31
262
- 231
96
Cash flow from investing activities
€ million
- 25
- 20
- 5
- 33
Free cash flow*)
€ million
6
242
- 236
63
HY1 2022
Variance
1
95
19
- 52
20
43
Variance
Variance
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2023 vs.
2023 vs.
Balance sheet
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Net Working Capital**)
€ million
1,696
1,789
2,239
- 93
- 543
Net financial debt
€ million
596
584
903
12
- 307
Gearing***)
%
31.2
29.8
43.9
1.4%p
- 12.7%p
Equity
€ million
1,929
1,968
2,078
- 39
- 149
Equity ratio
%
50.4
51.0
44.5
- 0.6%p
5.9%p
Total assets
€ million
3,826
3,859
4,665
- 33
- 839
Employees
Employees as of the end of the reporting period
June 30,
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2023
2022
2022
7,230
7,304
7,228
Variance
Variance
June 30,
June 30,
2023 vs.
2023 vs.
Dec. 31,
June 30,
2022
2022
- 74
2
*) Free cash flow = Cash flow from operating activities + cash flow from investing activities.
**) Net working capital = Inventories + trade receivables + contract assets + supplier bonus receivables ./. trade liabilities ./. contract liabilities ./. advance payments received.
***) Gearing = Net financial debt / (Consolidated equity ./. non-controlling interests ./. goodwill resulting from acquisitions subsequent to May 23, 2019).
Interim Group Management Report
Key developments in the first six months of 2023 and outlook
- Operating income (EBITDA) of €131 million before material special effects in the first six months of 2023, after the result for the prior-year period (HY1 2022: €423 million) was characterized by signifi- cant positive price effects. Including material special effects, EBITDA for the first six months was €110 million
- Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges and a sharp steel price correction, proactive net working capital management resulted in solid EBITDA of €63 million before material special effects in the sec- ond quarter of 2023, within the forecast range of €60 million to €110 million
- Net income of €12 million in second quarter and €4 million in first half of 2023
- Shipments of 2.4 million tons in reporting period, down on prior-year period (decrease of 4.5%); sales of €4.0 billion down on prior-year period driven by prices (decrease of 19.4%)
- Cash flow from operating activities of €96 million in the first half of 2023, thus significantly higher than the cash flow in the prior-year period (HY1 2022: €1 million)
- Despite challenging macroeconomic environment, EBITDA of €220 million to €280 million before material special effects expected for the full year and a strong and significantly positive cash flow from operating activities*)
*) The forecast for the full year 2023 has been prepared assuming the closing of the acquisition of National Material of Mexico on August 1, 2023.
Our strategy - "Klöckner&Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths"
[In implementing our "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy, we focus primarily on four levers: Customer Growth, Leveraging Assets & Partner Network, Digitalization & Value Chain Automation, and Operational Excellence. With our strategy, we are building on the strengths we have created in recent years and leveraging them to take the next evolutionary step, leading Klöckner & Co into a successful future.
We aim to generate added value for all of our Company's stakeholders. And we want customers and business partners to benefit from seamlessly integrated, digitalized and automated processes. For employees, we aim to foster a culture of empowerment and collaboration, upskilling them for the future and enabling them to grow and develop. For shareholders, our focus on a higher level of profitability also means a focus on the sustainable financial success of their investment in Klöckner & Co. Furthermore, we strive to make a positive impact on society and the environment.
We aim to establish Klöckner & Co as the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas, to bring the digital and the physical sides of our business closer together and to continuously improve our internal and external networks. Inefficiencies in low-margin steel and metal distribution are still primarily caused by linear supply chains and lack of transparency. By integrating third parties while both digitalizing and automating core processes, we can eliminate existing inefficiencies in the value chain and significantly reduce our variable costs.
The information contained in square brackets [ ] in this Management Report represents unreviewed and voluntary disclosures that have been read critically by the auditor.
CUSTOMER
GROWTH
DIGITALIZATION &
OPERATIONAL
VALUE CHAIN
EXCELLENCE
AUTOMATION
LEVERAGING
ASSETS & PARTNER
NETWORK
