Our strategy - "Klöckner&Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths"

[In implementing our "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy, we focus primarily on four levers: Customer Growth, Leveraging Assets & Partner Network, Digitalization & Value Chain Automation, and Operational Excellence. With our strategy, we are building on the strengths we have created in recent years and leveraging them to take the next evolutionary step, leading Klöckner & Co into a successful future.

We aim to generate added value for all of our Company's stakeholders. And we want customers and business partners to benefit from seamlessly integrated, digitalized and automated processes. For employees, we aim to foster a culture of empowerment and collaboration, upskilling them for the future and enabling them to grow and develop. For shareholders, our focus on a higher level of profitability also means a focus on the sustainable financial success of their investment in Klöckner & Co. Furthermore, we strive to make a positive impact on society and the environment.

We aim to establish Klöckner & Co as the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas, to bring the digital and the physical sides of our business closer together and to continuously improve our internal and external networks. Inefficiencies in low-margin steel and metal distribution are still primarily caused by linear supply chains and lack of transparency. By integrating third parties while both digitalizing and automating core processes, we can eliminate existing inefficiencies in the value chain and significantly reduce our variable costs.