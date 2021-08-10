Log in
    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
Klöckner : Kloeckner & Co CEO says idea of Thyssenkrupp tie up 'can't be more dead'

08/10/2021 | 04:31am EDT
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Metals trader Kloeckner & Co on Tuesday said there were no talks with larger peer Thyssenkrupp about consolidation, adding the group's main focus was growing organically.

The idea of a possible tie-up in the area of materials trading, speculation of which has regularly surfaced in recent years, "can't be more dead", Kloeckner & Co Chief Executive Guido Kerkhoff told journalists.

Kerkhoff, who previously served as the CEO of Thyssenkrupp, also said there were no talks with Apollo, which last year submitted an expression of interest for the firm together with its biggest shareholder. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KLÖCKNER & CO SE -4.46% 12.23 Delayed Quote.59.53%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.66% 8.826 Delayed Quote.8.07%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 775 M 7 954 M 7 954 M
Net income 2021 272 M 320 M 320 M
Net Debt 2021 237 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,51x
Yield 2021 2,36%
Capitalization 1 274 M 1 496 M 1 496 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 7 113
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Duration : Period :
Klöckner & Co SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,77 €
Average target price 13,84 €
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Kerkhoff Chairman-Management Board
Oliver Falk Chief Financial Officer
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Oberhuber Head-Compliance Office
Friedman Jeffrey Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÖCKNER & CO SE59.53%1 496
VALE S.A.24.65%104 012
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-2.86%51 432
ARCELORMITTAL56.46%35 120
NUCOR CORPORATION96.11%31 654
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.30.25%26 612