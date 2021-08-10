Klöckner : Kloeckner & Co CEO says idea of Thyssenkrupp tie up 'can't be more dead'

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Metals trader Kloeckner & Co
on Tuesday said there were no talks with larger peer
Thyssenkrupp about consolidation, adding the group's
main focus was growing organically.
The idea of a possible tie-up in the area of materials
trading, speculation of which has regularly surfaced in recent
years, "can't be more dead", Kloeckner & Co Chief Executive
Guido Kerkhoff told journalists.
Kerkhoff, who previously served as the CEO of Thyssenkrupp,
also said there were no talks with Apollo, which last
year submitted an expression of interest for the firm together
with its biggest shareholder.
