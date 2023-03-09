Klöckner : Sustainablility Reporting 2022

GROUP TO OUR MANAGEMENT SUSTAINABILITY REMUNERATION FINANCIAL 3 SHAREHOLDERS REPORT REPORTING REPORT STATEMENTS SERVICES

Klöckner & Co SE sustainability reporting 2022

Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products worldwide. As we are not tied to any particular steel producer, customers benefit from our centrally coordinated procurement and wide range of national and international sourcing channels from around 50 key suppliers across the globe including the world's largest steel producers. Responsible conduct plays a central role our business model as well as for our self-perception as a company rich in traditions. For us, responsibility means aligning all our business activities with good ethics, social responsibility, environmental stewardship and commercial success. This ethos is enshrined in our Group-wide Klöckner & Co Principles and Values. These ensure that we share

a common understanding and provide specific guidance for our conduct on a day-to-day basis. Sustainability along the steel value chain is an issue of particular importance and makes up a core element of our "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy. As a distributor and important link in the value chain, we see it as our duty to continuously improve processes in order to minimize the negative and maximize the positive impacts of our business activities. A key driver in communicating our sustainability transformation both internally and externally has been our purpose statement: "We partner with customers and suppliers to deliver innovative metal solutions for a sustainable tomorrow." It guides our daily work, provides direction for our employees and showcases to our customers and business partners what they can count on. In condensed form, it is expressed in our slogan, "Your partner for a sustainable tomorrow."

Our approximately 7,300 employees apply their skills and enthusiasm to meet our customers' needs. We provide customers with end-to-end solutions from procurement through logistics to processing, including individual delivery and 24-hour service - processes that we are increasingly digitalizing and automating. For example, we use a variety of digital tools and portals to enable us to provide our customers and business partners with an even broader spectrum of steel and metal products as well as services. Through our distribution and logistics network comprising around 150 sites in 13 countries, both in Europe and in North America, we serve more than 90,000 customers. Our customer base consists primarily of small to medium-sized steel and metal consumers in the construction industry, the machinery and mechanical engineering industry and the automotive industry, but also includes larger customers (for more in-depth information about Klöckner & Co's business model, see page 30 of the management report).

Sustainability strategy

We embrace our responsibility for the environment, safety and our community. This commitment must be reflected in all our actions and decisions. By enforcing high safety standards, we ensure a safe working environment that protects our employees. In terms of integrity, we are a transparent, authentic and modern company.

We demonstrate accountability and commitment to our decisions and actions, and are dedicated to a culture of dealing openly with failures. With the initiatives that make up our "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy, we continue to merge the digital and physical sides of our business and aim to take them to the next level. By 2025, Klöckner & Co aims to become the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas.