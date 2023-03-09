Klöckner : Sustainablility Reporting 2022

as an umbrella brand for CO2-reduced customer solutions
Reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 43% compared to SBTi baseline year 2019
CO2 emissions
7 Tto
8,803 Tto
Tto
45
Scope 2 emissions
Scope 3 emissions
Scope 1 emissions
("market-based")
>1,300 >14,600
children and young people supported
digital learning units at the
through social projects
Digital Academy completed
GROUP
TO OUR
MANAGEMENT
SUSTAINABILITY
REMUNERATION
FINANCIAL
3
SHAREHOLDERS
REPORT
REPORTING
REPORT
STATEMENTS
SERVICES
Klöckner & Co SE sustainability reporting 2022
Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products worldwide. As we are not tied to any particular steel producer, customers benefit from our centrally coordinated procurement and wide range of national and international sourcing channels from around 50 key suppliers across the globe including the world's largest steel producers. Responsible conduct plays a central role our business model as well as for our self-perception as a company rich in traditions. For us, responsibility means aligning all our business activities with good ethics, social responsibility, environmental stewardship and commercial success. This ethos is enshrined in our Group-wide Klöckner & Co Principles and Values. These ensure that we share
a common understanding and provide specific guidance for our conduct on a day-to-day basis. Sustainability along the steel value chain is an issue of particular importance and makes up a core element of our "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy. As a distributor and important link in the value chain, we see it as our duty to continuously improve processes in order to minimize the negative and maximize the positive impacts of our business activities. A key driver in communicating our sustainability transformation both internally and externally has been our purpose statement: "We partner with customers and suppliers to deliver innovative metal solutions for a sustainable tomorrow." It guides our daily work, provides direction for our employees and showcases to our customers and business partners what they can count on. In condensed form, it is expressed in our slogan, "Your partner for a sustainable tomorrow."
Our approximately 7,300 employees apply their skills and enthusiasm to meet our customers' needs. We provide customers with end-to-end solutions from procurement through logistics to processing, including individual delivery and 24-hour service - processes that we are increasingly digitalizing and automating. For example, we use a variety of digital tools and portals to enable us to provide our customers and business partners with an even broader spectrum of steel and metal products as well as services. Through our distribution and logistics network comprising around 150 sites in 13 countries, both in Europe and in North America, we serve more than 90,000 customers. Our customer base consists primarily of small to medium-sized steel and metal consumers in the construction industry, the machinery and mechanical engineering industry and the automotive industry, but also includes larger customers (for more in-depth information about Klöckner & Co's business model, see page 30 of the management report).
Sustainability strategy
We embrace our responsibility for the environment, safety and our community. This commitment must be reflected in all our actions and decisions. By enforcing high safety standards, we ensure a safe working environment that protects our employees. In terms of integrity, we are a transparent, authentic and modern company.
We demonstrate accountability and commitment to our decisions and actions, and are dedicated to a culture of dealing openly with failures. With the initiatives that make up our "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy, we continue to merge the digital and physical sides of our business and aim to take them to the next level. By 2025, Klöckner & Co aims to become the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas.
4
KLÖCKNER & CO SE ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Sustainability is at the heart of our "Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths" strategy. We approach our dedicated sustainability strategy from an overarching environmental, social and governance (ESG) perspective and integrate it into our strategic planning.
We believe that in particular innovation, technology and new business models will enable the steel industry's successful sustainability transformation. As part of our Group strategy, we are working as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry to establish innovative business models by creating a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable customer solutions. Through expanding our product and service portfolio, we are seizing the strategic opportunity to integrate the attractive new business area of sustainable solutions into our business model. We see this transformation as a unique growth opportunity - not just in the future, but already today.
Under our Nexigen® umbrella brand, we have focused our sustainable product and service portfolio across the Group, providing transparent, CO2-reduced solutions in the categories of materials, processing, logistics, circularity solutions (closed-loop) and comprehensive Sustainability Advisory Services for sustainable customer so- lutions. In this way, we are already supporting customers to reliably source CO2-reduced steel and metal prod- ucts, while our smart software solutions give them full visibility into the carbon footprint of the products they buy. To provide our customers with optimum support in establishing sustainable value chains, we have introduced rating scales for our CO2-reduced steel, stainless steel and aluminum products. These scales are rooted in international, science-based standards and categorize the CO2-reduced materials according to their certified emissions along the entire value chain from resource extraction to production and processing (cradle to Klöck- ner exit gate). They serve as a guide and a comparison tool for customers when determining the carbon footprint of end products. Through numerous partnerships, we already offer our customers CO2-reduced steel and metal products today. Klöckner & Co aims for the two lowest carbon footprint categories ("Prime" and "Pro") - to account for over 30% of its total product range by 2025 and 50% by 2030.
GROUP
TO OUR
MANAGEMENT
SUSTAINABILITY
REMUNERATION
FINANCIAL
5
SHAREHOLDERS
REPORT
REPORTING
REPORT
STATEMENTS
SERVICES
In addition, as of the beginning of 2023, we now provide customers with an individual Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) for almost every product in our portfolio.
Categorization for carbon steel, in kg CO2e per ton of steel.
This allows customers to reliably, transparently and easily see the carbon footprint of a product purchased from Klöckner & Co. With the Nexigen® PCF Algorithm, we have developed an innovative tool whose automated PCF calculation methodology is certified by TÜV SÜD. The Nexigen® PCF Algorithm's methodology for calculating the PCF follows the internationally recognized Greenhouse Gas Protocol and ISO 14067, ref. 14040 and 14044, and, in accordance with those standards, calculates the product's cradle-to-customer entry gate emissions. As a result, our customers receive information on the extent to which Klöckner materials can contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of their business activities and their own end products, and can reliably include the cumulative carbon emissions of their products in emissions calculations across the entire value chain, from resource extraction to production and delivery at the customer's factory (hence "cradle to customer entry gate").