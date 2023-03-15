Major shareholder Loh holds more than 30 percent of Klöckner & Co

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner major shareholder Friedhelm Loh has already expanded his stake in the steel trader to just over 30 percent on the day his takeover bid was announced. Loh's investment company Swoctem crossed the threshold on Monday, Klöckner & Co announced in Duisburg on Wednesday. According to the information, its share rose very slightly above this threshold. When the 30 percent mark is exceeded, a major shareholder is generally required to make a takeover offer for all remaining shares.

Swoctem intends to offer 9.75 euros in cash per Klöckner share. The announced offer document had not been published recently. According to information on Monday, Loh does not intend to acquire a majority stake in Klöckner despite the offer. Loh also sits on the group's supervisory board. He had previously held 25.25 percent of Klöckner shares via Swoctem, more than any other shareholder./stw/nas/jha/