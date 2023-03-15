Advanced search
    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
2023-03-15
9.823 EUR   -2.93%
12:35pMajor shareholder Loh holds more than 30 percent of Klöckner & Co
DP
11:07aDd : Klöckner & Co SE: SWOCTEM GmbH, Purchase of 300 futures entitling the holder of the futures to delivery of 30,000 shares in Klöckner & Co SE. The futures are due on May 4, 2023, and ...
EQ
03/14DZ Bank upgrades Klöckner & Co to 'Hold' - Fair value 9.75 euros
DP
Major shareholder Loh holds more than 30 percent of Klöckner & Co

03/15/2023 | 12:35pm EDT
DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner major shareholder Friedhelm Loh has already expanded his stake in the steel trader to just over 30 percent on the day his takeover bid was announced. Loh's investment company Swoctem crossed the threshold on Monday, Klöckner & Co announced in Duisburg on Wednesday. According to the information, its share rose very slightly above this threshold. When the 30 percent mark is exceeded, a major shareholder is generally required to make a takeover offer for all remaining shares.

Swoctem intends to offer 9.75 euros in cash per Klöckner share. The announced offer document had not been published recently. According to information on Monday, Loh does not intend to acquire a majority stake in Klöckner despite the offer. Loh also sits on the group's supervisory board. He had previously held 25.25 percent of Klöckner shares via Swoctem, more than any other shareholder./stw/nas/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 8 499 M 8 499 M
Net income 2023 76,0 M 81,5 M 81,5 M
Net Debt 2023 458 M 490 M 490 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 1 009 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 7 304
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Klöckner & Co SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,12 €
Average target price 9,93 €
Spread / Average Target -1,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Kerkhoff Chairman-Management Board
Oliver Falk Chief Financial Officer
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Oberhuber Head-Compliance Office
Jeffrey Friedman Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÖCKNER & CO SE9.58%1 082
VALE S.A.-5.51%71 693
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED4.58%43 975
NUCOR CORPORATION18.53%39 361
ARCELORMITTAL11.76%23 707
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.16.64%21 034