Major shareholder Loh secures more than 40 percent of steel trader Klockner

DUISBURG/HAIGER (dpa-AFX) - Investment company Swoctem has secured more than 40 percent of steel trader Klockner & Co in a voluntary public takeover bid. After the expiry of a further acceptance period, it holds around 41.53 percent of the registered share capital and existing voting rights, as the investment company of Klockner's major shareholder Friedhelm Loh announced on Tuesday evening after the close of business in Haiger. However, the closing of the offer still has to be approved by the antitrust authorities. This is expected for the third quarter of the current year.

Klockner shareholders had until May 12 to tender their shares. The cash offer was 9.75 euros per share and did not include a minimum acceptance threshold. According to earlier information, Loh is also not seeking a majority stake. Klockner is therefore also to remain listed on the stock exchange./ngu/men/la