    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:07:52 2023-05-16 pm EDT
9.630 EUR   -2.23%
02:55pMajor shareholder Loh secures more than 40 percent of steel trader Klockner
DP
05/11Klöckner & Co Se : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/04Dd : Klöckner & Co SE: SWOCTEM GmbH, Sale of 300 futures entitling the holder of the futures to delivery of 30,000 shares in Klöckner & Co SE.
EQ
Major shareholder Loh secures more than 40 percent of steel trader Klockner

05/16/2023 | 02:55pm EDT
DUISBURG/HAIGER (dpa-AFX) - Investment company Swoctem has secured more than 40 percent of steel trader Klockner & Co in a voluntary public takeover bid. After the expiry of a further acceptance period, it holds around 41.53 percent of the registered share capital and existing voting rights, as the investment company of Klockner's major shareholder Friedhelm Loh announced on Tuesday evening after the close of business in Haiger. However, the closing of the offer still has to be approved by the antitrust authorities. This is expected for the third quarter of the current year.

Klockner shareholders had until May 12 to tender their shares. The cash offer was 9.75 euros per share and did not include a minimum acceptance threshold. According to earlier information, Loh is also not seeking a majority stake. Klockner is therefore also to remain listed on the stock exchange./ngu/men/la


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 052 M 8 745 M 8 745 M
Net income 2023 73,1 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
Net Debt 2023 657 M 714 M 714 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 2,23%
Capitalization 971 M 1 055 M 1 054 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 7 209
Free-Float 71,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,85 €
Average target price 10,95 €
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guido Kerkhoff Chairman-Management Board
Oliver Falk Chief Financial Officer
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ralf Oberhuber Head-Compliance Office
Jeffrey Friedman Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLÖCKNER & CO SE6.66%1 068
VALE S.A.-23.40%62 462
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-0.63%41 966
NUCOR CORPORATION6.58%35 392
ARCELORMITTAL-0.65%21 377
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.33.09%20 858
