Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Klöckner & Co SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Klöckner & Co SE: German subsidiaries Becker Stahl-Service GmbH and Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH appoint new members of the management

05/31/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Personnel 
Klöckner & Co SE: German subsidiaries Becker Stahl-Service GmbH and Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH appoint new members 
of the management 
2021-05-31 / 10:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Duisburg, Germany, May 31, 2021 - Becker Stahl-Service GmbH and Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH, both subsidiaries of 
Klöckner & Co SE, are reorganizing their management. Becker Stahl-Service GmbH has appointed Francois-David Martino as 
its new CEO, effective June 21, 2021. Furthermore, Christina Kolbeck has been named the new CFO of Becker Stahl-Service 
GmbH in addition to her role as CFO of Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH. Hans-Georg Pieper retains his executive role as 
member of the management leading the Sales department at Becker Stahl-Service GmbH. As announced in the context of the 
Annual General Meeting, Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH has appointed Bernhard Weiß as its new CEO; he takes over as of 
June 1, 2021 as planned. Sven Koepchen, the current CEO of Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH, will be moving into a 
cross-functional role, where he will be responsible for the expansion of the higher value-added business in EU-Europe. 
Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE: "With our new strategy, 'Klöckner & Co 2025: Leveraging Strengths', we will 
evolve into the leading digital platform for steel, additional materials and processing services in Europe and the 
Americas. Therefore, we are very pleased that we have been able to fill the CEO positions at Becker Stahl-Service GmbH 
as well as at Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH with two eminent experts - Francois-David Martino and Bernhard Weiß - who 
will be instrumental in pushing ahead with the implementation of our Group strategy in the companies." 
Francois-David Martino held executive roles in Asia and Europe for many years, working in various fields and 
industries. After obtaining his degree in mechanical engineering, Francois-David Martino served in numerous leadership 
positions at companies including thyssenkrupp, Siemens and ZF Friedrichshafen. Francois-David Martino most recently 
held the office of President & CEO China at Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Francois-David Martino's reputation 
includes international recognition for his expertise in the fields of supply chains and operational excellence and in 
the successful implementation of growth strategies. 
Apart from implementing the new Group strategy at Becker Stahl-Service GmbH, Francois-David Martino will focus on 
expanding the product and processing portfolio as well as technical expertise in manufacturing while also enhancing the 
service level for customers and partners. Additional goals include utilizing synergies among the individual Klöckner & 
Co Group companies to better effect and further streamlining intra-Group structures in order to further increase 
profitability. Christina Kolbeck, as CFO of Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH and Becker Stahl-Service GmbH, will support 
these aims by merging the two companies' administrations in the near future. 
As a member of the Management Board of Klöckner & Co SE and CEO Europe, Bernhard Weiß will be responsible for the EU 
activities and, in addition to his leadership role in France, he will also take over as CEO of Klöckner & Co 
Deutschland in order to better integrate operations. Bernhard Weiß succeeds Sven Koepchen, who served as CEO of 
Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH since November 2012. Sven Koepchen will build on his longstanding experience as he steps 
into a newly created cross-functional role, where he assumes responsibility for expanding the higher value-added 
business in EU-Europe. 
About Becker Stahl-Service GmbH: 
Becker Stahl-Service GmbH is one of the largest European service centers in the flat steel sector, supplying customers 
with wide band, slit strip, rectangular plates, blanks and trapezoid blanks of the highest quality, always on time. The 
company employs some 500 people and generated sales of around EUR600 million in fiscal year 2020. 
About Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH: 
Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH ranks among Germany's largest companies in steel and metal distribution and provides a 
comprehensive range of manufacturing and processing services. Through its distribution and service network of some 15 
locations, the company serves over 10,000 customers. Klöckner & Co Deutschland GmbH currently employs some 900 people. 
The company generated sales of around 
EUR670 million in fiscal year 2020. 
About Klöckner & Co: 
Klöckner & Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the 
leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of some 140 locations in 13 
countries, Klöckner & Co supplies more than 100,000 customers. Currently, the Group has some 7,100 employees. Klöckner 
& Co had sales of some EUR5.1 billion in fiscal 2020. As a pioneer of the digital transformation in the steel industry, 
Klöckner & Co's target is to digitalize and largely automate its supply and service chain and to become the leading 
digital one-stop-shop platform for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the 
Americas. 
The shares of Klöckner & Co SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the 
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). 
Klöckner & Co shares are listed in the SDAX^(R) index of Deutsche Börse. 
ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576. 
Klöckner & Co SE contact: 
Press 
Christian Pokropp - Press Spokesperson 
Head of External Communications 
Phone: +49 203 307-2050 
Email: christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com 
Investors 
Felix Schmitz 
Head of Investor Relations, 
Internal Communications & Sustainability 
Phone: +49 203 307-2295 
Email: felix.schmitz@kloeckner.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Klöckner & Co SE 
              Am Silberpalais 1 
              47057 Duisburg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)203 / 307-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)203 / 307-5000 
E-mail:       info@kloeckner.com 
Internet:     www.kloeckner.com 
ISIN:         DE000KC01000 
WKN:          KC0100 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1202240 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202240 2021-05-31

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202240&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 04:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

All news about KLÖCKNER & CO SE
04:08aKLÖCKNER  : German subsidiaries Becker Stahl-Service GmbH and Klöckner & Co Deut..
PU
04:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Klöckner & Co SE: German subsidiaries Becker Stahl-Service GmbH..
DJ
04:01aKLÖCKNER & CO SE : German subsidiaries Becker Stahl-Service GmbH and Klöckner & ..
EQ
05/25KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/21DGAP-PVR  : Klöckner & Co SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
DJ
05/21KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/14KLÖCKNER & CO SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
05/14KLÖCKNER & CO  : Gets a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
05/12KLÖCKNER  : Klöckner & Co Names New Group CEO, Europe Chief
MT
05/12KLÖCKNER & CO  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 142 M 7 483 M 7 483 M
Net income 2021 161 M 196 M 196 M
Net Debt 2021 265 M 322 M 322 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,37x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 1 128 M 1 375 M 1 374 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 7 113
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Duration : Period :
Klöckner & Co SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLÖCKNER & CO SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,87 €
Last Close Price 11,31 €
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guido Kerkhoff Chairman-Management Board
Oliver Falk Chief Financial Officer
Dieter H. Vogel Chairman-Supervisory Board
John Ganem Co-Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Oberhuber Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLÖCKNER & CO SE41.29%1 375
VALE S.A.27.60%109 630
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-5.59%52 443
ARCELORMITTAL40.33%34 024
NUCOR CORPORATION92.78%30 684
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.32.10%27 485