    KCO   DE000KC01000

KLÖCKNER & CO SE

(KCO)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:55 2022-11-17 pm EST
8.983 EUR   -1.61%
12:36pPvr : Klöckner & Co SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/04KLÖCKNER & CO : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/04KLÖCKNER & CO : Warburg Research reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: Klöckner & Co SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/17/2022 | 12:36pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Klöckner & Co SE
Klöckner & Co SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.11.2022 / 18:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Klöckner & Co SE
Street: Am Silberpalais 1
Postal code: 47057
City: Duisburg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Dimensional Holdings Inc.
City of registered office, country: Austin, Texas, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
11 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.018 % 0.00 % 3.018 % 99750000
Previous notification 2.883 % 0.323 % 3.205 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000KC01000 0 3010585 0.00 % 3.018 %
Total 3010585 3.018 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
-Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
-Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
-Dimensional Ireland Limited % % %
- % % %
-Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
-Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
-DFA Canada LLC % % %
-Dimensional Fund Advisors Canada ULC % % %
- % % %
-Dimensional Holdings Inc. % % %
-Dimensional Fund Advisors LP % % %
-DFA Australia Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Nov 2022


17.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Am Silberpalais 1
47057 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.kloeckner.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1490861  17.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490861&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
