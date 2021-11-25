Klondike Silver : Interim Three Month Statement Aug 31, 2021 Nov 25, 2021

For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

("the Company"), for the three months ended August 31, 2021, have been prepared by management and have not been the subject of a review by the Company's external independent auditors.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Klondike Silver Corp.

No auditor review of these

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

August 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 ASSETS Current $ 1,161,867 Cash $ 1,800,959 Receivables 45,794 50,927 Prepaid expenses 51,353 12,531 Total Current Assets 1,259,014 1,864,417 Prepaid Expenses - Long Term 68,995 83,279 Reclamation Bonds (Note 4) 270,500 270,500 Mill And Equipment (Notes 5 and 13) 433,956 438,576 Exploration And Evaluation Assets (Note 6) 15,182,606 14,899,153 Total Assets $ 17,215,071 $ 17,555,925 LIABILITIES Current $ 46,811 Accounts payable $ 149,222 Accrued liabilities (Note 7) 491,000 596,792 Due to related parties (Note 9) 14,190 1,190 Mortgage payable (Note 13) 145,000 145,000 Total Current Liabilities 697,001 892,204 Convertible Debenture (Notes 9 and 10) 1,118,754 1,081,231 CEBA Loan (Note 12) 40,000 60,000 Restoration Provision (Note 8) 373,954 369,338 Total Liabilities 2,229,709 2,402,773 EQUITY Share Capital (Note 14) 39,766,354 39,743,554 Reserves 5,052,573 5,063,373 Equity portion of convertible debenture (Note 10) 295,061 295,061 Deficit (30,128,626) (29,948,836) Total Equity 14,985,362 15,153,152 Total Liabilities And Equity $ 17,215,071 $ 17,555,925

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

These financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2021.

They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Thomas Kennedy" "Glen Harder" Director Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed Interim financial statements.

