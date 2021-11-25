Klondike Silver : Interim Three Month Statement Aug 31, 2021 Nov 25, 2021

Log in
Our Vision: Silver/Zinc/Lead Production

TSX-V: KS FSE: K1SN

Financial Statements

For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

1

NOTICE

No auditor review of these

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Klondike Silver Corp.

("the Company"), for the three months ended August 31, 2021, have been prepared by management and have not been the subject of a review by the Company's external independent auditors.

1

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

August 31, 2021

May 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current

$

1,161,867

Cash

$

1,800,959

Receivables

45,794

50,927

Prepaid expenses

51,353

12,531

Total Current Assets

1,259,014

1,864,417

Prepaid Expenses - Long Term

68,995

83,279

Reclamation Bonds (Note 4)

270,500

270,500

Mill And Equipment (Notes 5 and 13)

433,956

438,576

Exploration And Evaluation Assets (Note 6)

15,182,606

14,899,153

Total Assets

$

17,215,071

$

17,555,925

LIABILITIES

Current

$

46,811

Accounts payable

$

149,222

Accrued liabilities (Note 7)

491,000

596,792

Due to related parties (Note 9)

14,190

1,190

Mortgage payable (Note 13)

145,000

145,000

Total Current Liabilities

697,001

892,204

Convertible Debenture (Notes 9 and 10)

1,118,754

1,081,231

CEBA Loan (Note 12)

40,000

60,000

Restoration Provision (Note 8)

373,954

369,338

Total Liabilities

2,229,709

2,402,773

EQUITY

Share Capital (Note 14)

39,766,354

39,743,554

Reserves

5,052,573

5,063,373

Equity portion of convertible debenture (Note 10)

295,061

295,061

Deficit

(30,128,626)

(29,948,836)

Total Equity

14,985,362

15,153,152

Total Liabilities And Equity

$

17,215,071

$

17,555,925

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

These financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2021.

They are signed on the Company's behalf by:

"Thomas Kennedy"

"Glen Harder"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed Interim financial statements.

3

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

August 31,

August 31,

2021

2020

Expenses

Accretion

$

8,938

$

27,857

Amortization

391

326

Compensation and consulting (Note 9)

72,319

90,563

Interest and bank charges (Note 9)

37,017

49,649

Investor relations and promotion

8,809

2,407

Office, rent and miscellaneous (Note 9)

23,925

22,644

Professional fees (Note 9)

10,689

3,106

Regulatory and stock transfer fees

1,965

5,503

Utilities and communication

15,737

8,836

Net Loss And Comprehensive Loss for the Period

$

(179,790)

$

(210,891)

Loss Per Share - Basic and diluted

$

(0.00)

$

(0.00)

Weighted Average Number Of Shares Outstanding

Basic and diluted

245,183,213

159,362,627

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed Interim financial statements.

4

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.

STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

SHARE CAPITAL

SHARE

EQUITY PORTION

SUBSCRIPTIONS

OF CONVERTIBLE

NUMBER

AMOUNT

RESERVES

DEBENTURE

DEFICIT

TOTAL

Balance, May 31, 2020

158,734,035

$

34,435,335

$

-

$

3,883,853

$

567,840

$

(27,750,855)

$

11,136,173

Issue of shares for warrant exercise

3,430,000

171,500

-

-

-

-

171,500

Subscriptions

125,000

-

-

-

125.000

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(210,891)

(210,891)

Balance, August 31, 2020

162,164,035

$

34,606,835

$

125,000

$

3,883,853

$

567,840

$

(27,961,746)

$

11,221,782

Balance, May 31, 2021

245,164,035

$

39,743,554

$

-

$

5,063,373

$

295,061

$

(29,948,836)

$

15,153,152

Issue of shares for option exercise

200,000

22,800

-

(10,800)

-

-

12,000

Comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(179,790)

(179,790)

Balance, August 31, 2021

245,364,035

$

39,766,354

$

-

$

5,052,573

$

295,061

$

(30,128,626)

$

14,985,362

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed Interim financial statements.

5

