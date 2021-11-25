Klondike Silver : Interim Three Month Statement Aug 31, 2021 Nov 25, 2021
Financial Statements
For the Three Months Ended August 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
NOTICE
No auditor review of these
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of Klondike Silver Corp.
("the Company"), for the three months ended August 31, 2021, have been prepared by management and have not been the subject of a review by the Company's external independent auditors.
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)
August 31, 2021
May 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current
$
1,161,867
Cash
$
1,800,959
Receivables
45,794
50,927
Prepaid expenses
51,353
12,531
Total Current Assets
1,259,014
1,864,417
Prepaid Expenses - Long Term
68,995
83,279
Reclamation Bonds
(Note 4)
270,500
270,500
Mill And Equipment
(Notes 5 and 13)
433,956
438,576
Exploration And Evaluation Assets
(Note 6)
15,182,606
14,899,153
Total Assets
$
17,215,071
$
17,555,925
LIABILITIES
Current
$
46,811
Accounts payable
$
149,222
Accrued liabilities (Note 7)
491,000
596,792
Due to related parties (Note 9)
14,190
1,190
Mortgage payable (Note 13)
145,000
145,000
Total Current Liabilities
697,001
892,204
Convertible Debenture
(Notes 9 and 10)
1,118,754
1,081,231
CEBA Loan
(Note 12)
40,000
60,000
Restoration Provision
(Note 8)
373,954
369,338
Total Liabilities
2,229,709
2,402,773
EQUITY
Share Capital
(Note 14)
39,766,354
39,743,554
Reserves
5,052,573
5,063,373
Equity portion of convertible debenture
(Note 10)
295,061
295,061
Deficit
(30,128,626)
(29,948,836)
Total Equity
14,985,362
15,153,152
Total Liabilities And Equity
$
17,215,071
$
17,555,925
Nature of Operations and Going Concern
(Note 1)
These financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2021.
They are signed on the Company's behalf by:
"Thomas Kennedy"
"Glen Harder"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed Interim financial statements.
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended
August 31,
August 31,
2021
2020
Expenses
Accretion
$
8,938
$
27,857
Amortization
391
326
Compensation and consulting (Note 9)
72,319
90,563
Interest and bank charges (Note 9)
37,017
49,649
Investor relations and promotion
8,809
2,407
Office, rent and miscellaneous (Note 9)
23,925
22,644
Professional fees (Note 9)
10,689
3,106
Regulatory and stock transfer fees
1,965
5,503
Utilities and communication
15,737
8,836
Net Loss And Comprehensive Loss for the Period
$
(179,790)
$
(210,891)
Loss Per Share -
Basic and diluted
$
(0.00)
$
(0.00)
Weighted Average Number Of Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
245,183,213
159,362,627
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed Interim financial statements.
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.
STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)
SHARE CAPITAL
SHARE
EQUITY PORTION
SUBSCRIPTIONS
OF CONVERTIBLE
NUMBER
AMOUNT
RESERVES
DEBENTURE
DEFICIT
TOTAL
Balance, May 31, 2020
158,734,035
$
34,435,335
$
-
$
3,883,853
$
567,840
$
(27,750,855)
$
11,136,173
Issue of shares for warrant exercise
3,430,000
171,500
-
-
-
-
171,500
Subscriptions
125,000
-
-
-
125.000
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(210,891)
(210,891)
Balance, August 31, 2020
162,164,035
$
34,606,835
$
125,000
$
3,883,853
$
567,840
$
(27,961,746)
$
11,221,782
Balance, May 31, 2021
245,164,035
$
39,743,554
$
-
$
5,063,373
$
295,061
$
(29,948,836)
$
15,153,152
Issue of shares for option exercise
200,000
22,800
-
(10,800)
-
-
12,000
Comprehensive loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(179,790)
(179,790)
Balance, August 31, 2021
245,364,035
$
39,766,354
$
-
$
5,052,573
$
295,061
$
(30,128,626)
$
14,985,362
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed Interim financial statements.
