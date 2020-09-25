Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Klondike Silver Corp.    KS   CA4987222060

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.

(KS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/25 03:58:29 pm
0.065 CAD   --.--%
09/25KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement – Tranche 2
PU
09/25KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement Tranche Closing
AQ
09/18KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. : - Appointment of CFO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Klondike Silver : Private Placement – Tranche 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

PRIVATE PLACEMENT TRANCHE CLOSING

September 25 2020 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the 'Company') (TSX.V: KS) a second tranche is closing raising gross proceeds of $415,000 through the issuance of 8,300,000 units ('Unit') at a price of $0.05 per each Unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 30 months from the date of closing.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placements, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds will be used for advancing Klondike's Sandon B.C. Silver Zinc Lead project (drifting and drilling the main vein structure), and for general working capital.

In the first tranche a director of the Company purchased 180,000 Units of the private placement. In the second tranche an existing insider (10% holder) of the Company purchased 800,000 Units of the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a 'related party transaction' within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61‑101 ‑Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61‑101') adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61‑101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61‑101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C., 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter. The Company is actively exploring from underground, the western extension of the Silvana Mine, along the 'Main Lode'. The 'Main Lode' is a 9 km vein structure which is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp. There are 13 historical mines that are situated along the 9 km vein structure which has produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far (source: BC MINFILE).

Additional information can be found on the Company website: www.klondikesilver.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information
Klondike Silver Corp. Corporate Inquiries:
'Thomas Kennedy' Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com
CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Klondike Silver Corp. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 03:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.
09/25KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement – Tranche 2
PU
09/25KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement Tranche Closing
AQ
09/18KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. : - Appointment of CFO
AQ
09/17KLONDIKE SILVER : Appointment of CFO
PU
09/17KLONDIKE SILVER : Appointment of CFO
AQ
09/10KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement Tranche Closing and Extention
PU
09/09KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement Tranche Closing and Extension
AQ
07/30KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement Announcement
PU
07/30KLONDIKE SILVER : Private Placement Announcement
AQ
05/21KLONDIKE SILVER : Arranges Loan
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,10 M -0,82 M -0,82 M
Net Debt 2020 1,62 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,02x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 8,31 M 8,31 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.
Duration : Period :
Klondike Silver Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas John Kennedy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laurence A. Smoliak Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Hutchinson Rees Independent Director
Glen David Harder Independent Director
Glen Colin MacDonald Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP.62.50%8
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-11.88%17 113
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED25.08%7 445
ALROSA-15.26%6 757
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED0.86%6 619
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.36.31%6 577
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group