June 28, 2024 - Vancouver, Canada - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: KS) The Company announces that Andrew H. Rees, Glen D. Harder and Reinhard Schu have resigned as directors of the Company for personal reasons effective June 20, 21 and 23 respectively. The Company thanks them for their service.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike's Silvana Mine Silver Zinc Lead project is located in South Eastern B.C.

Klondike's 114 square kilometer claim block is 138 km north of the Trail B.C. smelter.

Klondike Silver is exploring from underground , along the 9 km "Main Lode". The "Main Lode" is the most prolific mineralized structure in the Slocan Mining Camp.

There are 13 past producing mines that are situated along the "Main Lode" which have produced 886,000 kg of silver, 95 million kg of zinc and 117 million kg lead so far. (source: BC MINFILE).

There are 67 past producing mines that are situated in Klondike Silver's 114 square kilometer claim block. (source: BC MINFILE).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP

"Thomas J. Kennedy"

CEO and Director

