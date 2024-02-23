HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. ("KLX" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KLXE) today announced that executive management will participate in the 2024 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference to be held in Miami, Florida on February 26-28, 2024.

In conjunction with hosting one-on-one meetings with investors, the KLX investor presentation will be accessible by visiting the "Upcoming Events" section of the Company's website at https://investor.klx.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.

KLX is a growth-oriented provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the United States. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, production, and intervention activities for technically demanding wells from over 50 service and support facilities located throughout the United States. KLX's complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klx.com.

Contacts: KLX Energy Services

Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO

(832) 930-8066

IR@klx.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

(713) 529-6600

KLXE@dennardlascar.com

