Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KLXE   US48253L2051

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

(KLXE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
17.31 USD   +2.30%
04:48pKlx Energy Services : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
03:02pKlx Energy Services Holdings, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
12/22EF Hutton Assumes KLX Energy Services Holdings at Buy Rating, Sets $35 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KLX Energy Services : Private Placement - Form 8-K

12/30/2022 | 04:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 30, 2022

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-38609 36-4904146
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(IRS Employer
Identification No.)

3040 Post Oak Boulevard, 15th Floor

Houston, Texas77056

(Address of Principal Executive Offices)

(832)844-1015

(Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value KLXE The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

☒ Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act ☐

Item 3.02.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Debt for Equity Exchanges

During the period from November 11, 2022 through the date of this report, we entered into debt for equity exchange agreements (the "Exchange Agreements" and each, an "Exchange Agreement") with certain holders (the "Noteholders") of our 11.5% senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). Pursuant to the Exchange Agreements, the Noteholders exchanged $8.75 million in aggregate principal amount of the Company's outstanding Notes for an aggregate of 542,567 shares of our common stock (the "Exchanges" and each, an "Exchange").

The Company's shares of common stock issued in connection with the Exchanges were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and were issued to existing holders of the Company's securities without commission in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act.

Following the Exchanges and the other debt for equity exchanges completed in 2022, approximately $237.25 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding.

2

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
December 30, 2022 By:

/s/ Max L. Bouthillette

Name: Max L. Bouthillette
Title: Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 21:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
04:48pKlx Energy Services : Private Placement - Form 8-K
PU
03:02pKlx Energy Services Holdings, Inc. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
12/22EF Hutton Assumes KLX Energy Services Holdings at Buy Rating, Sets $35 Price Target
MT
12/07Klx Energy Services Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
12/07KLX Energy Services to Present at the Upcoming Singular Research 'Best of the Uncovered..
AQ
12/06KLX Energy Services to Present at the Upcoming Singular Research "Best of the Uncovered..
PR
11/21EF Hutton Initiates Coverage on KLX Energy Services Holdings at Buy With $35 Price Targ..
MT
11/18Piper Sandler Ups Price Target on KLX Energy Services Holdings to $19 From $10, Reitera..
MT
11/10KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL C..
AQ
11/10Tranche Update on KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 786 M - -
Net income 2022 -5,00 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -69,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 520
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,92 $
Average target price 24,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher J. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keefer M. Lehner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Dag Skindlo Chairman
Max L. Bouthillette Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & EVP
John T. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KLX ENERGY SERVICES HOLDINGS, INC.420.97%208
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED75.63%75 026
HALLIBURTON COMPANY69.96%35 296
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY18.66%29 223
NOV INC.48.56%8 127
TECHNIPFMC PLC103.72%5 384