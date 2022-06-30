Log in
    KMCP   NO0010360175

KMC PROPERTIES ASA

(KMCP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:47 2022-06-29 am EDT
7.800 NOK   -1.27%
02:32aKMC PROPERTIES : 30.06.2022 - Company presentation June 2022
PU
02:22aKMC PROPERTIES : 30.06.2022 - Notification of material agreement, PCA section 3-19
PU
02:02aBEWI - Sale of industrial real estate portfolio to KMC Properties for NOK 2.0 billion
AQ
KMC Properties : 30.06.2022 - Company presentation June 2022

06/30/2022 | 02:32am EDT
KMC Properties

  • The preferred partner for logistics and industrial properties

Company presentation

30 June 2022

Important information

  • This presentation has been prepared by KMC Properties ASA ("KMC Properties ASA" or the "Company"). The presentation and the information contained herein may not be disclosed, taken away, reproduced, redistributed, copied or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person or published or used in whole or in part, for any purpose. This presentation contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the sole basis of any analysis or other evaluation. By attending a meeting where this presentation is presented, or by reading the presentation slides or by otherwise receiving this presentation or the information contained herein, you agree to be bound by the following terms, conditions and limitations. The presentation is for information purposes only, and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction The materials are for information purposes only, and do not constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase, sell or subscribe for any securities in any jurisdiction and neither the issue of the information nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into, any investment activity. The materials comprise a general summary of certain matters in connection with the Company, and do not purport to contain all the information that any recipient may require to make an investment decision. Each recipient should seek its own independent advice in relation to any financial, legal, tax, accounting or other specialist advice.
  • The Company has not taken any steps to verify any of the information contained herein. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to any information contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements. Accordingly, none of the Company or any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees accepts any liability whatsoever arising directly or indirectly from the use of the presentation. The information contained in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of the presentation. Neither the delivery of this document nor any further discussions with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date.
  • An investment in the Company involves a high level of risk and several factors could adversely affect the business, legal or financial position of the Company or the value of the Company's shares. If any of such risks were to materialise, this could have a material adverse effect on the Company, its financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and/or prospects, the market value of the Company's shares could decline, and investors may lose all or part of their investment. An investment in the Company is suitable only for investors who understand the risk factors associated with this type of investment and who can afford a loss of all or part of their investment.
  • By reviewing this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view and assessment of the Company, the market, the Company's market position, the Company's funding position, and the potential future performance of the Company's business and the Company's shares. In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the Company, including the merits and risks involved and must carefully consider the risk factors described on slides 29 to 36 of this Presentation.
  • This presentation contains forward-looking information and statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of the Company and/or industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "aims", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "foresees", "intends", "plans", "predicts", "projects", "targets",and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, reflect current views with respect to future events, and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and risks, uncertainties and other important factors could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity of the Company or the industry to differ materially from this results expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements. No representation is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved and you are cautioned not to place any undue influence on any forward-looking statement.
  • The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States, absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or under an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
  • This presentation and related materials speak only as of the date set out on the cover, and the views expressed are subject to change, without notice, based on a number of factors. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to amend, correct or update the materials or to provide any additional information about any matters described herein.
  • This presentation shall be governed by Norwegian law and any dispute arising in respect of this presentation is subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Norwegian courts with Oslo District Court as legal venue.

2

A g e n d a

1

Tr a n s a c t i o n s i n b r i e f

2

A t t r a c t i v e i n v e s t m e n t o p p o r t u n i t i e s

3

N e w p l a t f o r m s e t f o r a c c e l e r a t e d v a l u e c r e a t i o n

4 A p p e n d i x

3

+40 years heritage in development of industrial properties

1980

2006

2012

2014

2018

2020

BEWi acquires

BEWi acquires

BEWi operations

Sites in Denmark

Further acquisitions

Genevad,

Swedish company

encompassing all

and Sweden sold to

of real estates with

effectively

Thermisol along

Nordic countries

KMC; facilitating

strong tenants in

expanding into

with its mission

after merger with

acquisition of Synbra

Holland, Sweden

Sweden

critical properties

Styrochem OY

transforming BEWi

and Norway

into a pan-European

player

2020

BEWi founded by Bekken and Witzøe families

Green field factory at Frøya established - profitable from year 1

1994

Lofotprodukt is established in Lofoten, effectively serving as the inception of Insula

2011

2014

2017

Expansion of

BEWi acquires

BEWi acquires Tommen

geographical footprint

packaging operations

Gram and its logistic

Bekken

in Norway with

from DS Smith in

properties - bundled with

acquisitions of

Denmark and Sweden

factories in Norway

Norplasta and Polar

- 6 factories

marking the inception of

a diversified real estate

company

2009

2014-2015

2015-2019

Kverva's first investment

Lofotprodukt acquires

Establishment of Sjøfrisk

in Lofotprodukt

Marenor (Domstein) -

and Insula Produksjon and

"Birth" of Insula

several acquisitions

2020

2020

Bekken and ABRA

merge their real

estate companies;

Pesca Properties

KMC Properties AS

merges with KMC

established

Properties

2017-2020

Pesca Property AS established as standalone company and acquires 10 properties from Insula

Acquisition of Storm Real

Estate ASA to form a

publicly listed real

estate specialist

Growing portfolio brick by

brick through acquisitions and

greenfield developments

4

KMC Properties at a glance

Key KPIs

As per Q1-2022

46

Properties

377k

GLA (sqm)

NOK 255m

NOI

NOK 4,028m

GAV

10.1

WAULT

6.6%

Gross yield

51.3%

LTV

Company description

  • Portfolio of 46 properties focused on industrial and logistics with long-term leases, solid tenants and strategic locations critical for tenant operations
  • Ambitious strategy to grow the portfolio, both through capex initiatives and greenfield opportunities as well as through attractive M&A opportunities
  • Geographical footprint in Northern Europe with headquarter in Trondheim
  • Listed on Oslo Børs main list since 2020

Property portfolio footprint

Geography1

Norway

11%

Denmark

13%

Finland

2%

Sweden

9%

65%

Finland

Holland

Norway

Sweden

Netherlands

Tenants1

Denmark

14%

BEWI ASA

12%

40%

INSULA

13%

Grøntvedt

PSW

21%Other

5 Source: Company information

Note: 1) Pie charts are based on NOI for 2022e

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

KMC Properties ASA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
