Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. KMC Properties ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMCP   NO0010360175

KMC PROPERTIES ASA

(KMCP)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:47 2022-06-29 am EDT
7.800 NOK   -1.27%
02:32aKMC PROPERTIES : 30.06.2022 - Company presentation June 2022
PU
02:22aKMC PROPERTIES : 30.06.2022 - Notification of material agreement, PCA section 3-19
PU
02:02aBEWI - Sale of industrial real estate portfolio to KMC Properties for NOK 2.0 billion
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KMC Properties : 30.06.2022 - Notification of material agreement, PCA section 3-19

06/30/2022 | 02:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTIFICATION OF MATERIAL AGREEMENT

KMC Properties V AS (reg no 929 307 666) has on 29 June 2022 entered into an agreement with BEWI ASA (reg no 925 437 948) ("BEWI") for the acquisition of up to 24 properties and one land plot with a gross asset value of approximately NOK 2.0 billion. In connection with the transaction (the "Property Transaction"), long term rental agreements will be entered into for the properties.

KMC Properties V AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of KMC Properties ASA which is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code "KMCP". BEWI Invest AS currently owns 62.38% of the shares in BEWI and 45.87% of the shares in KMC Properties ASA, and will, after settling the share transactions with Kverva Industrier ASA and HAAS AS announced by BEWI Invest AS on 1 April 2022, directly and indirectly control 49.36% of KMC Properties ASA, and BEWI is therefore considered a related party/affiliated party to KMC Properties ASA in relation to the Property Transaction and section 3-19 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

The agreed gross asset value of the properties is approximately NOK 2.0 billion and is based on independent third-party valuations of the properties included in the Property Transaction and terms and conditions negotiated at arms' length between the parties. It is the board of director's opinion that the agreement is in KMC Properties ASA's interest as the Property Transaction is in line with the overall growth strategy of the KMC group. Thus, the agreement will also be in the interest of the other shareholders in KMC Properties ASA. Reference is also made to the stock exchange announcement made by KMC Properties ASA today (29 June 2022) for more information regarding the Property Transaction.

This notification is considered to fulfill the conditions for notification pursuant to Section 3-19 of the Public Limited Companies Act.

***

This notification has been electronically signed by competent board members of KMC Properties ASA.

Disclaimer

KMC Properties ASA published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 06:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KMC PROPERTIES ASA
02:32aKMC PROPERTIES : 30.06.2022 - Company presentation June 2022
PU
02:22aKMC PROPERTIES : 30.06.2022 - Notification of material agreement, PCA section 3-19
PU
02:02aBEWI - Sale of industrial real estate portfolio to KMC Properties for NOK 2.0 billion
AQ
02:02aKMC Properties - Agreement for transformative acquisition of NOK 2.0 billion real estat..
AQ
06/02KMC Properties Strikes Deals With Slakteriet To Develop Salmon Slaughterhouse Facility
MT
06/02KMC Properties - Signing of conditional agreements for development of salmon slaughterh..
AQ
06/01KMC Properties - Minutes from annual general meeting 2022
AQ
06/01KMC Properties ASA Announces Executive Changes
CI
05/19TRANSCRIPT : KMC Properties ASA, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
05/19KMC Properties ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 268 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net income 2022 103 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net Debt 2022 2 558 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 220 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales 2023 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 21,3%
Chart KMC PROPERTIES ASA
Duration : Period :
KMC Properties ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KMC PROPERTIES ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,80 NOK
Average target price 10,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Liv Malvik Chief Executive Officer
Kristoffer Holmen Chief Financial Officer
Pål Magnus Aglen Chairman
Audun Aasen Chief Operating Officer
Nini Eugenie Høegh Nergaard Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KMC PROPERTIES ASA-27.44%225
CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG-7.58%3 233
HYSAN DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.83%3 134
ENTRA ASA-34.04%2 423
HUFVUDSTADEN AB (PUBL)-11.98%2 376
CROMWELL PROPERTY GROUP-8.62%1 440