KMC Properties : Annual report 2022 (incl. sustainability report)

About KMC Properties

About KMC Properties

Contents About KMC Properties .................................................... 3 Our business .................................................................. 4 Letter from the CEO ...................................................... 10 Executive management ................................................. 14 Board of directors .......................................................... 16 ESG report ..................................................................... 18 Corporate governance .................................................. 30 Board of directors' report ............................................... 37 Financial statements ..................................................... 48 Consolidated ﬁnancial statements ................................................ 50 Notes to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements ............................. 54 Statement of comprehensive income - KMC Properties ASA ....... 82 Notes to the ﬁnancial statements - KMC Properties ASA ............ 86 Property portfolio .......................................................... 98 Appendix ..................................................................... 100

e preferred real estate partner for logistic and industrial companies ■ Real estate company focusing on high-yield logistics and industrial properties

■ Long lease agreements with solid counterparties, at strategic locations for the tenants

■ Portfolio of 61 industrial properties in the Nordics and the Netherlands with a gross value of NOK 5.4 billion, 35 per cent increase in 2022

■ Two largest tenants, accounting for 63 per cent of net income, are the listed packing and insulation company BEWI ASA, majority-owned by the Bekken family, and Insula AS, a leading Nordic seafood company owned by Kverva/ the Witzøe family

■ Portfolio of ~526 000 gross square meters rentable area EPRA Net Initial Yield 6.9 per cent

Net operating Porfolio value WAULT EPRA LTV income (NOK) (NOK) 270 5.4 ~11.0 ~56.2 million billion years per cent

PSW Technology (part of Scana ASA): Providing complete lifecycle services towards specialised well equipment and offshore wind installations. Subsea and yard facilities located at Mongstad Base.

Business concept

KMC Properties ASA is a real estate company whose business strategy is to invest in high-yield industrial and logistical properties, primarily in the light industry and warehouse segment.

The company has a diversiﬁed portfolio of properties in the Nordics and the Netherlands. The company's vision is to be a leading real estate partner known for quality, innovation and supporting its tenants. Managing sustainable risks and oppor-tunities is fundamental in achieving this vision, creating value for the society, and generating returns for investors. KMC Prop- erties mainly enters triple net bare-house lease agreements whereby maintenance, insurance and property tax are covered by the tenant.

Business model

KMC Properties' business model aims at creating accretive and durable values, with a clear focus on proﬁtability. The com- pany has an overall long-term objective to generate a maxi- mum risk-adjusted sustainable return on invested capital. KMC Properties is focusing on the following pillars of value creation:

■ High cash-ﬂow from company operations

■ Long-term sustainable return

■ A clear focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues in all aspects of the company's operations Growth through investments in current portfolio and proactive property management

■ Growth through strategical new acquisitions

■ Growth through building new facilities for new and existing clients

Investment strategy

KMC Properties invests primarily in industrial and warehouse properties due to the segment's high returns, long lease agree-ments and stable occupancy rates.

The company will invest in new properties with existing and new tenants, as well as in upgrading of existing properties. KMC Properties aims to collaborate closely with its tenants to be their preferred real estate partner.

The investments increase the company's cash ﬂow and con- tributes to diversifying the company's property portfolio, hence reducing the company's operational and ﬁnancial risks. All investments are made with a focus on creating long-term value for investors and tenants.

Financing strategy

Currently, KMC Properties ﬁnances its operations through com- mon equity, a senior secured bond loan, bank loans, a revolving credit facility and retained cash from operations. The company wish to be a recurring issuer in the bond market.

Going forward, the company will focus on minimising the ﬁnanc- ing cost while still creating growth and basis for dividend.

Strategy for tenants

KMC Properties endeavours to attract a solid and creditwor- thy base of market leading companies with satisfactory track records and history, and with a signiﬁcant focus on ESG.

The company mainly enters triple net bare house contracts whereby maintenance, insurance and property tax are covered by the tenant. The contracts have a long-term lease, and the properties are considered strategically important for the ten- ant's business.

The company seeks to achieve a good and long-term relation-ship with the tenants, with clear business beneﬁts for both par-ties.

Strategy for the rental market

KMC Properties invests primarily in properties which is business critical for the tenants. The risk of a decline in the occupancy rate and rent levels due to a weaker rental market is regarded as relatively low due to the solidity of the tenants, the long-term rental contracts, and the strategically importance of the loca- tion of the properties.

Contract extensions and investments in current portfolio

KMC Properties is continuously working with its tenants on con- tract renewals and/or extensions, as well as in discussions on potential development investments in its current portfolio.

KMC Properties maintains a close relationship with its tenants to identify and actively engage in business development activ-ities. The company has several ongoing projects and expects the high activity level to continue in the coming years.

Project- and real estate development makes it possible to meet the changing needs of tenants as well as to further develop and reﬁne the property portfolio.

Greenﬁeld development projects

Through its continuous dialogue with both existing and potential new tenants, KMC Properties seeks to identify opportunities to expand its portfolio through investments in new facilities for new and existing clients.

The company seeks to utilise available land plots in the exist- ing portfolio for development of new facilities in collaboration with potential tenants, focusing on business-critical locations for the tenants.

KMC Properties will also acquire and develop land plots based on long-term contract commitments from new and existing ten-ants.

In 2022 KMC Properties completed the construction of a meat production facility at Oppdal, Norway, with Oppdal Spekemat as tenant. At year-end 2022, the company had two additional ongoing greenﬁeld projects; the construction of a packaging hub at Jøsnøya, Norway, with BEWI ASA as tenant, and the construction of a salmon slaughterhouse at Florø, Norway with Slakteriet AS as tenant.

Acquisitions

In 2022, KMC Properties acquired 16 properties. The company expects to continue pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

KMC Properties targets high yield properties, preferably with long-term triple net bare house contracts, with strategic loca- tions for its tenants, with multiple use, and with substantial relo- cation costs.

The group seeks to secure diversiﬁcation across industries, tenants, locations, and property types.

Supporting activities

Primary activities

Contract extensions and investments in current portfolio Greenﬁeld development projects Acquisitions KMC Properties is continuously working with its tenants on con-tract renewals and/or exten-sions, as well as in discussions on potential development invest-ments in its current portfolio. Through its continuous dialogue with both existing and poten-tial new tenants, KMC Properties seeks to identify opportunities to expand its portfolio through investments in new facilities for new and existing clients. During 2022, KMC Properties has acquired ﬁve properties. The company expects to continue pursuing strategic growth opportunities. KMC Properties maintains a close relationship with its clients to iden-tify and actively engage in business development activities. The company has several ongoing projects and expects the high activity level to con-tinue in the coming years. The company seeks to utilise availa-ble land plots in the existing portfolio for development of new facilities in collaboration with potential tenants, focusing on business-critical loca-tions for the tenants. KMC Properties targets high yield properties, preferably with long-term bare house contracts, with strategic locations for its tenants, and that are 'built to suit, with substantial relocation costs. Project- and real estate development makes it possible to meet the chang-ing needs of customers as well as to further develop and reﬁne the prop-erty portfolio. KMC Properties will also acquire and develop land plots based on long-term contract commitments from new and existing tenants. The group seeks to secure diversiﬁcation across industries, tenants, locations, and property types. In 2022 KMC Properties completed the construction of a ﬁsh box facil-ity at Senja, Norway, with BEWI ASA as tenant. At year-end 2022, the company had three additional on-going greenﬁeld projects, including the construction of a new produc-tion facility at Oppdal, Norway, with Oppdal Spekemat AS as tenant, the construction of a packaging hub at Jøsnøya, Norway, with BEWI ASA as tenant, and the construction of a salmon slaughterhouse at Florø, Norway with Slakteriet AS as tenant.

Our properties

Long lease agreements with solid tenants across strategic locations

KMC Properties primarily invest in properties in the light industry and logistics segment. The company focuses on having long lease agreements with solid counterparties.

The properties are at locations of strategic importance to the ten- ants or at logistic hubs. As of 31 December 2022, KMC Proper- ties' portfolio consisted of 61 industrial- and logistics properties in the Nordics and the Netherlands. The company's four largest tenants are BEWI ASA, Insula AS, Grøntvedt Group, and Scana ASA, accounting for 81 per cent of the group's net income.

The listed packaging and insulation company BEWI ASA accounts for 47 per cent of the company's net operating income (NOI). The share signiﬁcantly increased upon completion of KMC Proper- ties' acquisition of 10 properties from BEWI in November 2022. In addition, KMC Properties currently cooperates with BEWI at one development project at Jøsnøya, Norway, where KMC Properties is building a new packaging hub for BEWI. At the end of 2022, BEWI had 67 production facilities across Europe, annual sales of EUR 1.5 billion and approximately 3 300 employees.

The Nordic seafood group Insula AS is the second largest ten- ant, leasing 10 properties and accounting for 16 per cent of NOI. Insula is vertically integrated from ﬁsh stations through process-

ing to strong consumer brands. The company has approximately 1 100 employees in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland and is owned by Kverva Industrier.

Grøntvedt Group accounts for 9 per cent of the company's NOI.

The company is a leading platform within industrial processing of pelagic ﬁsh, and the world's largest producer of marinated her- ring. The company is headquartered at Ørlandet, approximately 50 minutes outside of Trondheim by boat. The location is stra-tegic given the rich resources of pelagic ﬁsh in the North Sea.

The listed company Scana ASA accounts for 9 per cent of the group's NOI, through its subsidiary PSW Technology. Scana is an industrial owner company in the ocean industries creat- ing value through active ownership in market-leading portfolio companies.

The numbers in the illustration below are based on existing con- tracts as of 31 December 2022.

BEWI

Insula

PSW

Grøntvedt

Other

Total