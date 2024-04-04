Kmc Properties ASA is a Norway-based real estate company. The Company primarily invests in industrial and logistical properties, primarily in the light industry and the warehouse segment. It principally operates within the Nordic countries and the Netherlands. Kmc Properties focuses on entering long lease agreements with various counterparties, minimizing financing costs, minimizing the negative impacts on the three pillars of Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG), investing in properties strategically important to the tenants, and being a financing source when existing tenants are expanding their facilities. The Company operates through subsidiaries mainly incorporated in Scandinavia and Holland, including: KMC Properties AS, KMC Eiendom Sverige AB, KMC Industrial Properties Denmark ApS, Holland Industrial Properties BV.