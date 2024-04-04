Det er fastsatt ny Obligasjonsrente for NO0012955105. Ny Obligasjonsrente i Renteperioden 08.04.2024 - 08.07.2024 er 9.73. Ticker: KMCP02 Den nye Obligasjonsrenten og Renteperioden er fastsatt i henhold til Obligasjonsavtalen.

