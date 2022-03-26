Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. KMD Brands Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KMD   NZKMDE0001S3

KMD BRANDS LIMITED

(KMD)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  03-24
1.36 NZD    --.--%
1.36 NZD    --.--%
03/23KMD Brands Swings to Loss in Six Months Ended Jan. 31
MT
03/22KMD BRANDS : 1H FY22 Investor Presentation
PU
03/22KMD BRANDS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
China and Nepal study feasibility of cross-border power grid

03/26/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepalese counterpart Narayan Khadka applause during an exchange of agreements ceremony in Kathmandu

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - China and Nepal will conduct a feasibility study to construct a high-voltage power transmission line across the Himalayas to facilitate the exchange of electric power, officials said on Saturday.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka witnessed the signing of an agreement following talks in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

Nepal faces power shortages during the dry season and the planned grid would alleviate the problem through imports from China.

In recent years Beijing has spent millions of dollars building or upgrading highways, airports, power plants and hospitals in Nepal, eager to gain influence on the country which acts as a natural buffer between it and India.

In 2019, China and Nepal agreed to conduct a feasibility study for a railway network under Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative that Nepal joined in 2017. But no progress has yet been made to that end, officials said.

Wang's visit comes a month after Nepal's parliament approved a controversial $500 million infrastructure grant from the United States. Supporters of communist parties, including some allies of the ruling alliance, questioned America's motive.

Wang arrived in Nepal on Friday after a trip to India. He handed over the new international airport constructed with a $216 million Chinese loan in the resort city of Pokhara, 125 km (80 miles), west of Kathmandu.

The airport is expected to be operational by the end of this year, project chief Binesh Munakarmi told Reuters.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma, Editing by Rupam Jain and Christina Fincher)

By Gopal Sharma


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 972 M 676 M 676 M
Net income 2022 46,2 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net Debt 2022 22,2 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 964 M 670 M 670 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 88,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael Daly Group CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Chris Kinraid Group Chief Financial Officer
David Edward Kirk Chairman
Jolann van Dyk Group Chief Information Officer
Edward John Harvey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KMD BRANDS LIMITED-10.53%670
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, INC.-5.79%8 650
FRASERS GROUP PLC-12.78%4 256
SIGNA SPORTS UNITED N.V.-16.21%2 376
SPORTSMAN'S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.-1.36%511
XXL ASA-21.17%313