KMD Brands Limited announced that Chris Kinraid has given notice of his resignation as Group Chief Financial Officer, with effect from December 2023, to take up a position as Chief Executive Officer with another NZX-listed company. Chris will continue as Group CFO until the end of the calendar year. The process for appointing a replacement will commence immediately and KMD Brands will provide a further market update in due course.
Today at 05:31 pm
