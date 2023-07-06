KMD Brands Limited, formerly Kathmandu Holdings Limited, is a New Zealand-based outdoor, lifestyle and sports company. The Company offers three brands, such as Kathmandu, Rip Curl and Oboz. Kathmandu is specialized in clothing and equipment for travel and adventure. It provides jackets and vests, accessories, tops, bottom and footwear for men, women and kids. Oboz, is based in North America and designs True to the Trail outdoor footwear. It manufactures handmade footwear. It offers footwear for hiking, backpacking, casual, insoles and insulated. Rip Curl is a global surf brand, which provides a variety of clothing, swimwear, wetsuits, equipment, watches, sunglasses, snow gear and footwear.

