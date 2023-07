KMD Brands Limited provided earnings guidance for the full year ending 31 July 2023. For the period, sales are expected to be approximately $1.1 billion. Sales are expected to be a full-year record for the Group, exceeding $1 billion for the first time, following strong sales growth from all brands in the first three quarters of the financial year.

Recent trading in the fourth quarter ("Q4") has been more challenging, with increased cost-of-living pressures softening consumer sentiment.