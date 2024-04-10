April 10, 2024 at 01:48 am EDT

(Alliance News) - KME Group Spa reported its results for fiscal year 2023, which closed with a net loss of EUR46.5 million from a profit of EUR35.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Sales revenue for the period stood at EUR1.9 million from EUR1.5 million in 2022.

Operating income as of December 31 was EUR32,842 from a positive EUR120 in the previous year.

Reclassified Net Financial Position is EUR261.4 million from EUR164.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Net investments amounted to EUR591.1 million from EUR653.4 million in 2022.

