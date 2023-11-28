(Alliance News) - KME Group Spa announced Tuesday that its subsidiary KME SE has finalized the closing of the agreement signed on Nov. 9 with the pool of lending institutions, all conditions precedent having been met, with an increase in the amount of the lines by an additional EUR50 million and thus for a total amount up to EUR460 million.

At the same time, the closing of EUR376.5 million in outstanding factoring lines was also completed.

On Tuesday, KME Group closed 0.1 percent in the red at EUR0.95 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.