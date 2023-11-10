(Alliance News) - KME Group Spa has informed that its subsidiary KME SE has signed an agreement with the group's lending institutions for the renewal of a EUR410 million bank loan, increased by EUR80 million compared to the maturing line, usable in revolving form and maturing Nov. 30, 2025, plus an option to extend it for an additional year subject to the consent of the lending institutions involved in the transaction.

The agreement provides for the introduction of sustainability parameters and confirms the structure of the line characterized by a wide flexibility of use to meet the group's working capital financing needs related, mainly, to inventories.

Together with the signing of the renewal of the pool loan, renewals were also signed, until November 30, 2025, of the existing factoring lines with Factofrance, for EUR150 million, with TARGOBANK, for EUR100 million, and with Intesa Sanpaolo, for EUR126.5 million.

KME is down 0.2 percent to EUR0.98 per share.

