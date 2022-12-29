Advanced search
    IKG   IT0004552359

KME GROUP S.P.A.

(IKG)
2022-12-29
0.5300 EUR   -2.03%
KME, agreement with Crescendo for Osnabrück plant
AN
11/25Copper Producer KME Group Extends, Finalizes $850 MIllion of Loan Facilities
MT
09/28Kme S P A : The Interim Financial Report on Operations at June 30, 2022 of KME Group SpA is approved
PU
KME, agreement with Crescendo for Osnabrück plant

12/29/2022 | 01:50pm EST
(Alliance News) - KME Group Spa on Thursday informed that following the completion of the conditions precedent stipulated in the agreement, subsidiaries KME Real Estate GmbH & Co. KG, as transferor, and KME Germany GmbH, as lessee, have finalized the sale and leaseback agreement with

Crescendo Real Estate Advisors LLP, the UK's principal investing and advisory group.

The finalization of the transaction saw the transfer from KME RE to Crescendo of the ownership of the entire Osnabrück real estate perimeter, which has an extension of more than 570,000 square meters, occupied by the industrial plant and offices, and the simultaneous conclusion of the lease of the entire Property by KME Germany for a period of 30 years in addition to the possible extension of 10 years (exercisable twice, 30+10+10).

Under the lease agreement - in the form of the triple net agreement - KME Germany is the sole operator of the site, and will continue to operate the entire industrial plant in addition to the offices. The annual rent agreed between the parties amounts to EUR7.1 million plus VAT and is subject to annual revaluation according to the CPI index.

KME Germany will continue to lease to the current sub-tenants the respective areas of the property, which are already currently leased to them, for total revenue of approximately EUR2.5 million plus VAT.

KME closed 2.0 percent in the red at EUR0.53 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

KME GROUP S.P.A. -2.03% 0.53 Delayed Quote.7.77%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.46% 1062.01 Real-time Quote.-0.54%
