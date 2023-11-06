EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

06.11.2023 / 20:40 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 08, 2023
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
