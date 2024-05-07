EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 08, 2024

Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/



