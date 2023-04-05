Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Knaus Tabbert AG
  News
  7. Summary
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:48:36 2023-04-05 pm EDT
43.55 EUR   -2.13%
02:48pDd : Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., buy
EQ
03/31Transcript : Knaus Tabbert AG, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
CI
03/31Knaus Tabbert Ag : Fiscal year 2022 ends with strongest quarterly result in the company's history
EQ
DD: Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., buy

04/05/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2023 / 20:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
43.00 EUR 13502.00 EUR
43.20 EUR 5184.00 EUR
42.80 EUR 4879.20 EUR
43.10 EUR 10602.60 EUR
44.00 EUR 11088.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 5412.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 836.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 817.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 4400.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 107008.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 40216.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 14916.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 6292.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 11000.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 13684.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 15752.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 126236.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 18304.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 5412.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 14124.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 132.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 8712.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 22000.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 7700.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 7480.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 20680.00 EUR
44.00 EUR 1100.00 EUR
43.00 EUR 6579.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
43.9181 EUR 504047.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


05.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

82405  05.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602515&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 024 M 1 122 M 1 122 M
Net income 2022 22,9 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
Net Debt 2022 177 M 194 M 194 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,8x
Yield 2022 2,94%
Capitalization 455 M 497 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 850
Free-Float 34,1%
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Speck Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Carolin Schurmann Chief Financial Officer
Esther Hackl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Vaterl Facility Manager & Head-Logistics
Jana Donath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG39.06%506
POLARIS INC.6.92%6 164
BRP INC.-4.86%5 761
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION10.70%5 687
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.1.91%4 117
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-4.99%3 400
