DD: Knaus Tabbert AG: Noorderhoofd B.V., buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.04.2023 / 20:46 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Willem Paulus Last name(s): de Pundert Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 43.00 EUR 13502.00 EUR 43.20 EUR 5184.00 EUR 42.80 EUR 4879.20 EUR 43.10 EUR 10602.60 EUR 44.00 EUR 11088.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 5412.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 836.00 EUR 43.00 EUR 817.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 4400.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 107008.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 40216.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 14916.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 6292.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 11000.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 13684.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 15752.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 126236.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 18304.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 5412.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 14124.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 132.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 8712.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 22000.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 7700.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 7480.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 20680.00 EUR 44.00 EUR 1100.00 EUR 43.00 EUR 6579.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 43.9181 EUR 504047.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

