DD: Knaus Tabbert AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.10.2022 / 17:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Noorderhoofd B.V.
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Willem Paulus
|Last name(s):
|de Pundert
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Wrong date of the transaction
Old --> 28.10.2022
Correct --> 28.9.2022
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|25.90 EUR
|2595957.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|25.9000 EUR
|2595957.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
