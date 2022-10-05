Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Knaus Tabbert AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:39 2022-10-05 am EDT
30.35 EUR   +1.17%
11:33aDd : Knaus Tabbert AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:30aDd : Knaus Tabbert AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:15aDd : Knaus Tabbert AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
Summary 
Summary

DD: Knaus Tabbert AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

10/05/2022 | 11:30am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2022 / 17:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Wrong date of the transaction Old --> 28.10.2022 Correct --> 28.9.2022

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
25.90 EUR 2595957.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
25.9000 EUR 2595957.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

78735  05.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1457713&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
