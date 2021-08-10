Log in
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
DGAP-AFR : Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/10/2021 | 10:17am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 
of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-10 / 16:15 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021 
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/ 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021 
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/ 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-10 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Knaus Tabbert AG 
              Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 
              94118 Jandelsbrunn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.knaustabbert.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225396 2021-08-10

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225396&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2021 10:16 ET (14:16 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 959 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
Net income 2021 40,0 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
Net Debt 2021 79,5 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 673 M 791 M 789 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 237
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart KNAUS TABBERT AG
Duration : Period :
Knaus Tabbert AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNAUS TABBERT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 64,90 €
Average target price 74,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Speck Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Marc Hundsdorf Chief Financial Officer
Esther Hackl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Vaterl Chief Operating Officer
Jana Donath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG2.37%791
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.48.04%8 863
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION35.31%7 995
POLARIS INC.35.12%7 800
BRP INC.25.54%6 721
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.29.13%6 532