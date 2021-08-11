DGAP-DD : Knaus Tabbert AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
11.08.2021 / 13:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd N.V.
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG
b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
65.00 EUR 65000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
65.00 EUR 65000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-11; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
11.08.2021
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
