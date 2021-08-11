Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Knaus Tabbert AG english

DGAP-DD : Knaus Tabbert AG english

08/11/2021 | 07:49am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
11.08.2021 / 13:48 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Name and legal form:  Noorderhoofd N.V. 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Willem Paulus 
 
 Last name(s): de Pundert 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Knaus Tabbert AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2YN504 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 65.00 EUR      65000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 65.00 EUR     65000.00 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-08-11; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          XETRA 
 
 MIC:           XETR 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Knaus Tabbert AG 
              Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 
              94118 Jandelsbrunn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.knaustabbert.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

69815 11.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)

