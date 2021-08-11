DGAP-DD : Knaus Tabbert AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.08.2021 / 13:48 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd N.V. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Willem Paulus Last name(s): de Pundert Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Knaus Tabbert AG b) LEI 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN504 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 65.00 EUR 65000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 65.00 EUR 65000.00 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-08-11; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Name: XETRA MIC: XETR -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Knaus Tabbert AG Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 94118 Jandelsbrunn Germany Internet: www.knaustabbert.de End of News DGAP News Service -------------

69815 11.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2021 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)