  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Knaus Tabbert AG
  News
  Summary
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
Summary 
Summary

DGAP-PVR : Knaus Tabbert AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08/30/2021 | 06:30am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Knaus Tabbert AG Knaus Tabbert AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-08-30 / 12:29 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer 

 
 
 Name:                           Knaus Tabbert AG 
 
 Street:                         Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 
 
 Postal code:                    94118 
 
 City:                           Jandelsbrunn 
                                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):  391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X             Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
               Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
               Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
 X             Other reason: 
               voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: UBS Group AG 
 City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 UBS AG 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 23 Aug 2021 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
                       % of voting rights % of voting rights through     Total of 
                       attached to shares                instruments    both in %        Total number of voting rights 
                          (total of 7.a.)   (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)      (7.a. +             pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                                                            7.b.) 
 
 New                                3.1 %                        0 %        3.1 %                             10377259 
 
 Previous                          3.65 %                        0 %       3.65 %                                    / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN                    Absolute                        In % 
 
                       Direct       Indirect         Direct       Indirect 
               (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000A2YN504               0         321665            0 %          3.1 % 
 
 Total                    321665                         3.1 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion       Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 
                                                period 
 
                                                                                                  0                0 % 
 
                                                Total                                             0                0 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of        Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion  Cash or physical            Voting rights  Voting rights 
 instrument     date                   period                  settlement                       absolute           in % 
 
                                                                                                       0            0 % 
 
                                                               Total                                   0            0 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
               Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
               undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X             Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
               entity: 
 
 
 
 Name               % of voting rights (if at   % of voting rights through instruments (if  Total of both (if at least 
                            least 3% or more)                         at least 5% or more)                 5% or more) 
 
 UBS Group AG                               %                                            %                           % 
 
 UBS AG                                 3.1 %                                            %                           % 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
  Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
                            %                         %             % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 26 Aug 2021

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Knaus Tabbert AG 
              Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1 
              94118 Jandelsbrunn 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.knaustabbert.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229728 2021-08-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229728&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 06:29 ET (10:29 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
KNAUS TABBERT AG 5.40% 66.4 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
UBS GROUP AG -0.55% 15.31 Delayed Quote.23.46%
