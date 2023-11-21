HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has downgraded Knaus Tabbert from "Buy" to "Hold" and lowered the price target from 60 to 41 euros. For the manufacturer of motorhomes, business is now returning to more normal levels after the corona boom, analyst Christian Glowa wrote in a study published on Tuesday. He considers the market expectations to be too high./ag/tih

