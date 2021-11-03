Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knaus Tabbert AG: Correction of a release from 04/01/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/03/2021 | 06:16am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Knaus Tabbert AG
Knaus Tabbert AG: Correction of a release from 04/01/2021 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.11.2021 / 11:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Knaus Tabbert AG
Street: Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
Postal code: 94118
City: Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Willem Paulus de Pundert
Date of birth: 03 Jul 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
H.T.P. Investments 1 B.V.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
31 Dec 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 37.61 % 0.00 % 37.61 % 10377259
Previous notification 35.63 % 3.02 % 38.65 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2YN504 0 3902462 0.00 % 37.61 %
Total 3902462 37.61 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Willem Paulus de Pundert % % %
Stichting Administratiekantoor Windroos % % %
Windroos B.V. % % %
H.T.P. Investments 1 B.V. 37.58 % % 37.58 %
- % % %
Willem Paulus de Pundert % % %
Stichting Administratiekantoor Windroos % % %
Windroos B.V. % % %
Noorderhoofd B.V. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
All shares in H.T.P. Investments 1 B.V. have been transferred from Zuiderhoofd B.V. to Windroos B.V. 

Date
29 Oct 2021


03.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1245730  03.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245730&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
