Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT AG provides a more detailed revenue forecast and increases the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Compared to the previous planning, the Management Board now sees a significantly lower cost increase in materials procurement. The Management Board is therefore increasing its forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the financial year 2023 to a target of between 8.5 % and 9.0 %.
On March 31, 2023, the Company had forecast strong Group revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5 - 8.5% for fiscal 2023. This was based on price increases vis-à-vis dealers of 6 - 8%. This forecast was last confirmed again on August 10, 2023.
The revised forecast for the financial year 2023 was based on the current market environment and assumes no significant deterioration in the geopolitical and economic environment.
The communicated medium-term targets up to 2027 remain unaffected by the adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2023.
Contact: Manuel Taverne / Investor Relations / +49 152 02092909
End of Inside Information
20-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1729897
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1729897 20-Sep-2023 CET/CEST