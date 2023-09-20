EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Knaus Tabbert AG: KNAUS TABBERT AG provides a more detailed revenue forecast and increases the forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the financial year 2023



Forecast consolidated revenue: 1.35 - 1.45 billion EUR

Forecast adjusted EBITDA margin: 8.5 - 9.0 % The Management Board of KNAUS TABBERT AG has specified the forecast for consolidated revenue and now expects consolidated revenue for the financial year 2023 to be between EUR 1.35 billion and EUR 1.45 billion (previous year: EUR 1.05 billion). The concretization of the revenue forecast is based on the ongoing stabilization of the supply chains and the associated improved planning reliability of the production processes of KNAUS TABBERT AG.

Compared to the previous planning, the Management Board now sees a significantly lower cost increase in materials procurement. The Management Board is therefore increasing its forecast for the adjusted EBITDA margin for the financial year 2023 to a target of between 8.5 % and 9.0 %.

On March 31, 2023, the Company had forecast strong Group revenue growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5 - 8.5% for fiscal 2023. This was based on price increases vis-à-vis dealers of 6 - 8%. This forecast was last confirmed again on August 10, 2023.

The revised forecast for the financial year 2023 was based on the current market environment and assumes no significant deterioration in the geopolitical and economic environment.

The communicated medium-term targets up to 2027 remain unaffected by the adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2023.



Contact: Manuel Taverne / Investor Relations / +49 152 02092909

