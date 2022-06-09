Log in
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  03:18 2022-06-09 am EDT
30.20 EUR    0.00%
03:24aKNAUS TABBERT AG : Knaus Tabbert successfully places promissory note loan
EQ
06/03KNAUS TABBERT AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20KNAUS TABBERT AG : Supervisory Board of Knaus Tabbert AG sets important personnel decisions at Executive Board level
EQ
Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert successfully places promissory note loan

06/09/2022 | 03:24am EDT
DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Financing/Banking Syndicate
Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert successfully places promissory note loan

09.06.2022 / 09:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- 100 million euros with maturities of up to 10 years
- Use for investments in capacity expansions
- Great confidence of investors in the sustainable development of the company

KNAUS TABBERT AG strengthens its strategic financial reserves through the successful placement of a EUR 100 million promissory note loan. Based on the marketed volume of EUR 75 million, the transaction was almost two times oversubscribed.

The placed volume is allocated to maturities between 3, 5, 7 and 10 years. 67 % of the transaction was issued in fixed-interest tranches. The new promissory note loan is another building block of the company's solid and sustainable financing policy.

"As a part of our long-term financing strategy, we have now successfully completed an important and well-prepared transaction with the issuance of this promissory note loan. Against the background of our good economic situation, the loan increases the scope for action to generate further growth and to further expand our market position as a leading manufacturer of leisure vehicles in Europe" said Wolfgang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert. "We are pleased about the great interest in this transaction. The high demand is a vote of confidence in the company by the promissory note investors. The promissory note strengthens our already solid liquidity position and expands the current mix of financing instruments," adds CFO Marc Hundsdorf.

The transaction was accompanied by the arrangers Commerzbank AG, finpair GmbH and Raiffeisen Bank International AG.

Contact:

Manuel Taverne
Phone: +49 152 020 929 09
e-mail: m.taverne@knaustabbert.de

 


09.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1371547

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1371547  09.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1371547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
