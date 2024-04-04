Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.04.2024 / 09:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|Noorderhoofd B.V.
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Willem Paulus
|Last name(s):
|de Pundert
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Knaus Tabbert AG
b) LEI
|391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|39.90EUR
|759,775.80EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|39.9000EUR
|759,775.8000EUR
e) Date of the transaction
|2024-03-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
02.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Knaus Tabbert AG published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 22:15:07 UTC.