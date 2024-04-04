Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
02.04.2024 / 09:52 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Noorderhoofd B.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Willem Paulus
Last name(s): de Pundert
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knaus Tabbert AG

b) LEI
391200V57NOSGK8UVW09

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN504

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
39.90EUR 759,775.80EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
39.9000EUR 759,775.8000EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2024-03-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


