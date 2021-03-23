Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Knaus Tabbert AG    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/23/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2021 / 21:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 11, 2021
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

23.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177783  23.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177783&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about KNAUS TABBERT AG
04:36pKNAUS TABBERT AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial repo..
EQ
02/22KNAUS TABBERT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
02/19KNAUS TABBERT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
02/10PRESS RELEASE  : ???????Knaus Tabbert continues profitable growth course: 2020 r..
DJ
02/10???????KNAUS TABBERT CONTINUES PROFI : 2020 revenues & financial results higher ..
EQ
01/21DGAP-DD  : Knaus Tabbert AG english
DJ
01/06KNAUS TABBERT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
01/04DGAP-PVR  : Knaus Tabbert AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
DJ
2020DGAP-DD  : Knaus Tabbert AG english
DJ
2020KNAUS TABBERT AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019
Net income 2019
Net Debt 2019
P/E ratio 2019
Yield 2019
Capitalization 703 M 834 M 832 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 017
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart KNAUS TABBERT AG
Duration : Period :
Knaus Tabbert AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KNAUS TABBERT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 73,00 €
Last Close Price 67,70 €
Spread / Highest target 7,83%
Spread / Average Target 7,83%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Speck Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Marc Hundsdorf Chief Financial Officer
Esther Hackl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Vaterl Chief Operating Officer
Anton Autengruber Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG6.78%823
POLARIS INC.42.83%8 707
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION29.94%8 341
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.53.39%8 133
BRP INC.23.00%6 671
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.9.60%6 431
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ