  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Knaus Tabbert AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTA   DE000A2YN504

KNAUS TABBERT AG

(KTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:23 2022-08-03 pm EDT
30.20 EUR   +3.42%
07/25KNAUS TABBERT AG : Knaus Tabbert remains on growth track in 2022
EQ
07/25Knaus Tabbert AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
07/25KNAUS TABBERT AG : Knaus Tabbert changes forecast for full year 2022
EQ
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Knaus Tabbert AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.08.2022 / 19:07
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2022
Address: https://www.knaustabbert.de/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

03.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1412929  03.08.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1412929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 037 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
Net income 2022 30,0 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net Debt 2022 127 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,84x
Yield 2022 5,77%
Capitalization 303 M 307 M 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 737
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart KNAUS TABBERT AG
Knaus Tabbert AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends KNAUS TABBERT AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 29,20 €
Average target price 61,60 €
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wolfgang Speck Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Marc Hundsdorf Chief Financial Officer
Esther Hackl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Werner Vaterl Facility Manager & Head-Logistics
Jana Donath Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNAUS TABBERT AG-47.20%309
POLARIS INC.3.45%6 765
BRP INC.-14.44%5 803
BRUNSWICK CORPORATION-20.40%5 748
YETI HOLDINGS, INC.-37.46%4 463
THOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-22.64%4 378